ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Above seasonal temps with high wind conditions

By Mari Ferrel
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qn2GX_0jvQTcTs00

Good Afternoon, everyone!

We are looking at an above seasonal day in the 60’s. We are expecting high winds all throughout the day and into the night. We are in the middle of a warming trend for this workweek. The next two days we will be seeing the temperatures in the 60’s, as well. With those warm temperatures, come high wind conditions. We could be seeing wind gusts up to 52 mph tomorrow. The high winds in the area could elevate fire weather conditions. For the New Years weekend, we are seeing above seasonal temperatures with breezy winds. The forecasted temperature for midnight on New Years Eve is in the low 40’s. Have a great Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police identify man killed in Thursday’s fatal accident

Update (2:47 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding Thursday’s morning fatal accident in the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. According to a news release from police, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East around 7:39 a.m. Thursday on a “traffic crash involving a vehicle versus […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Stamps to increase in price

KSNF/KODE — The United States Postal Service has announced price increases due to operating expenses and a lack of revenue. The increase in prices are expected to take effect on January 22nd, 2023. Prices for standard 1oz. letters will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents. Domestic postcards will increase from 44 cents to 48 […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested after firing weapon at an officer in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, announced that Joey Gallegos, 49 has been arrested after he allegedly shot at a pursuing officer on Saturday morning. According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, at around 8:33 a.m. on Dec. 31 Clovis Police dispatch received several calls regarding to possible gunshots being […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy