Above seasonal temps with high wind conditions

Good Afternoon, everyone!

We are looking at an above seasonal day in the 60’s. We are expecting high winds all throughout the day and into the night. We are in the middle of a warming trend for this workweek. The next two days we will be seeing the temperatures in the 60’s, as well. With those warm temperatures, come high wind conditions. We could be seeing wind gusts up to 52 mph tomorrow. The high winds in the area could elevate fire weather conditions. For the New Years weekend, we are seeing above seasonal temperatures with breezy winds. The forecasted temperature for midnight on New Years Eve is in the low 40’s. Have a great Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel