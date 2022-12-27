ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtxl.com

Saturday morning First to Know forecast (12/31/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are expecting to end the year on a rainy note, but showers and storms should wrap up just in time for your New Year's Eve festivities. Temperatures today will remain mild, reaching the lower 70s with overnight lows dipping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Rainy end to the year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday's forecast will be warm and humid for most of the morning and afternoon. Highs climb to the mid to upper 70s. It is right around dinner time (5-7 PM) when rain and storms return. Some showers will be heavy at times overnight into Saturday...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments

Just after the holidays, many of us are eager to get our presents unwrapped and our packages were thrown away. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch. Updated: 5 hours ago. ‘O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.’ The City of Tallahassee wants your Christmas tree....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
Uncovering Florida

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Thomas County Central remembers former head football coach Ed Pilcher

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — Ed Pilcher was one of the greatest football coaches to ever grace the Rose City. He won five State championships in six seasons as head coach at Thomas County Central, never missing the playoffs in 17 years as the Jackets head coach. In a career that spanned 30 seasons, Pilcher won 250 games, on Thursday -- he died -- Pilcher was 72 years old.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Woman in custody after chase on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Travis, No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw for 418 yards and two touchdowns and No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma 35-32 on Thursday night in the Cheez-It Bowl. Johnny Wilson made a one-handed grab for a 58-yard gain to set up Ryan Fitzgerald's 32-yard field goal with 55 seconds left. The Seminoles (10-3) held on, sacking quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the Sooners' comeback bid.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy