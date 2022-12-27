Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtxl.com
Saturday morning First to Know forecast (12/31/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are expecting to end the year on a rainy note, but showers and storms should wrap up just in time for your New Year's Eve festivities. Temperatures today will remain mild, reaching the lower 70s with overnight lows dipping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
wtxl.com
Rainy end to the year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday's forecast will be warm and humid for most of the morning and afternoon. Highs climb to the mid to upper 70s. It is right around dinner time (5-7 PM) when rain and storms return. Some showers will be heavy at times overnight into Saturday...
Midway Families going on 4th day with little or no water
Roosevelt Carter is among the many people in Midway going on four days of no to very little water pressure. The problem started Christmas Eve and as of Monday afternoon was not yet resolved.
WCTV
One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments
Just after the holidays, many of us are eager to get our presents unwrapped and our packages were thrown away. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch. Updated: 5 hours ago. ‘O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.’ The City of Tallahassee wants your Christmas tree....
WALB 10
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
Governor DeSantis' inauguration activities to impact Tallahassee traffic
Traffic will be impacted on Monday, Jan. 2, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to the Governor's inaugural activities on both days.
WCTV
Lanes reopen after two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue, according to TPD. One adult male was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital. WCTV has a reporter on the scene and will update this story when more information becomes...
Quincy family loses home in house fire on Christmas Eve
The Lockwood Family loss their home on Carter Road on Christmas Eve due to a fire that spread from the backyard to their house.
UPDATE: Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County woman; woman located
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Purple Alert on Thursday for a missing woman of Leon County.
WCTV
TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating Christmas morning attempted robbery, shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery with a shooting that occurred on the 1700 block of De Saix Boulevard on Christmas morning. TPD says an unidentified adult male approached an adult male victim and asked for all of his money. The victim ran...
Man arrested in Terra Lake Apartments Shooting
Wednesday's shooting left many living in the Terra Lake Apartment Complex feeling unsafe in their homes.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tallahassee
Tallahassee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tallahassee.
wtxl.com
Thomas County Central remembers former head football coach Ed Pilcher
THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — Ed Pilcher was one of the greatest football coaches to ever grace the Rose City. He won five State championships in six seasons as head coach at Thomas County Central, never missing the playoffs in 17 years as the Jackets head coach. In a career that spanned 30 seasons, Pilcher won 250 games, on Thursday -- he died -- Pilcher was 72 years old.
LCSO warns of pine straw landscaping scam
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a pine straw landscaping scam.
WCTV
Tallahassee couple adopts foster kids just in time for Christmas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A gift of a lifetime, one lucky family finalized their adoption of not one, but two children just in time for the holiday. Not a dry eye in the that courtroom on Friday, as the family shared why this Christmas will forever be something they cherish.
WCTV
Woman in custody after chase on I-10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
wtxl.com
Travis, No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw for 418 yards and two touchdowns and No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma 35-32 on Thursday night in the Cheez-It Bowl. Johnny Wilson made a one-handed grab for a 58-yard gain to set up Ryan Fitzgerald's 32-yard field goal with 55 seconds left. The Seminoles (10-3) held on, sacking quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the Sooners' comeback bid.
TPD investigating Christmas Eve stabbing
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Christmas Eve night on Rosewell Drive.
Comments / 0