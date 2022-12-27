A woman who died last week after falling into the Rock River north of Beloit is identified. According to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office, 54 year old Billie Lin of Chicago died from drowning. Lin’s body was recovered from the river on Friday Dec. 23 near the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said rescuers were called to the scene around 11:45 a.m. after Lin fell through the ice and could no longer be seen. Her body was recovered around 5:30 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.

BELOIT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO