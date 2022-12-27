Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wclo.com
Janesville man arrested for 5th offense OWI
A 44-year-year-old Janesville man is under arrest on suspicion of fifth offense operating while intoxicated after being found passed out behind the wheel at a gas pump. Janesville Police say officers were dispatched to the report of a possible intoxicated driver at a business on the 100 block of Center Avenue just after 11:00 Thursday morning.
wclo.com
Victim who died after falling through ice on Rock River identified
A woman who died last week after falling into the Rock River north of Beloit is identified. According to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office, 54 year old Billie Lin of Chicago died from drowning. Lin’s body was recovered from the river on Friday Dec. 23 near the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said rescuers were called to the scene around 11:45 a.m. after Lin fell through the ice and could no longer be seen. Her body was recovered around 5:30 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.
wclo.com
Eager Free Library receives grant funds
The Eager Free Public Library in Evansville has announced they’ve received a grant from the Evansville Funds Fall Grant Cycle. Assistant Director and Head of Youth Services Rebecca Van Dam says the money will go towards their Playaway Collection audiobook project and will allow them to purchase more playaways for the libraries younger patrons.
wclo.com
456 babies born at SSM Health St Mary’s Hospital Janesville this year
Janesville area families welcomed 456 bundles of joy into the world at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville this year. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville Family Birthing Suites Director Kari Enke says the busiest month was March when 50 babies were born. Enke...
Comments / 0