Downtown Peoria bar plans to relocate in 2023

By Alex Dalton, Journal Star
PEORIA — The 8 Bit Arcade Bar , located on State Street in Downtown Peoria, plans to move to a new location on Southwest Water Street in 2023, owner and operator Jason Pacey told the Journal Star.

The bar, which has operated at its current State Street location for seven years, features an array of vintage arcade game cabinets, ranging from Pac-Man to Mortal Kombat. For millennial and Gen X patrons old enough to recall the heyday of arcades, Pacey said, it is a source of nostalgia. Different games appeal to different generational cohorts, though he has noticed that "The Simpsons," a side-scrolling beat-em-up from 1991, has particularly broad appeal.

The new, larger space will have room for even more games. Pacey said he has "a warehouse full" of currently unused cabinets waiting to be moved into the new location.

Pacey plans to move the entrance to the space, which previously housed the Tannins & Hops Speakeasy.

"Before, it was a speakeasy and they wanted to have the door hidden and everything, so it was on the side of the building and it's hard for people to find it," he said. "But now, yeah, we're actually making it in the front of the building as it should have been."

Pacey said he plans to move the bar to its new home as soon as he secures the necessary permits. Hearings with the Peoria Planning and Zoning and Liquor commissions have been scheduled for January.

