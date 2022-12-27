Read full article on original website
Authorities investigating Town of Lansing shooting incident
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Town of Lansing. Deputies arrived at Milton Meadows Apartments on Robin’s Way around 5:45 pm Wednesday for the reported incident. A male victim that suffered a gunshot wound to the leg was located and transported to a trauma center. He was later released. The victim and suspect reportedly had a verbal dispute prior the shooting. A person of interest was located and temporarily detained, though the investigation is still ongoing.
Ithaca firefighters extinguish Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center had to close for a brief period of time Friday morning for a fire. The Ithaca Fire Department says they extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Officials with the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center say the small blaze started in a load of recycling at the facility. It reopened around 1:00 p.m. The center will be open for regular hours next week, including Monday.
Tree removal at Ithaca City Cemetary will close road
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close. Tree removal will happen at the City Cemetery next week. Dewitt Place between Stewart Avenue and University Avenue will close during work hours, weather permitting. It happens Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Officials say it’s unlikely emergency vehicles will be able to pass through the block during the work due to how narrow the roadway is.
Cayuga Bird Club needs volunteers for 61st bird count this Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cayuga Bird Club’s annual Christmas Bird Count will be held on Sunday, January 1st. They’re in dire need of volunteers to help census the birds. Those who wish to avoid the weather can help by being a feeder-watcher from indoors. Officials say don’t forget to fill your feeders on New Year’s Eve.
