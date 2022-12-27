Read full article on original website
Democratic candidates set to come out of woodwork next week
More candidates are likely in the pipeline at the upcoming meeting of the Arlington County Democratic Committee. The monthly event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Lubber Run Community Center. It also will be streamed on the party’s YouTube channel. Election season 2023...
Year in review 2022: September-October
From the files of the Sun Gazette, we bring you some of the big (or just plain interesting) stories of the year. •• Del. Mark Keam’s 13 years in the General Assembly came to an unexpected halt Sept. 6 after he resigned to accept a federal-government post. Democrat...
Fairfax County History, 12/29/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• F.W. Richardson, known to all as “Uncle Tude,” is retiring after 55 years as Fairfax County Clerk. His father held the post for 50 years before that, marking a continuous 105-year period of family service dating back to 1830.
Plan to pave Oakton lane runs into neighborly opposition
Fairfax County officials plan to pave Hickory Hollow Lane in Oakton and add stormwater-management facilities to reduce flooding on the road. But residents living along the single-lane, gravel-covered street said the improvements are unnecessary, exorbitantly expensive and will result in substantial tree losses. The cul-de-sac, which branches off northward from...
Editorial: Will homeowners get whomped in 2023?
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors acknowledged it – tacitly – a couple of weeks before, and on Dec. 17, equally tacitly, the Arlington County Board did the same. Homeowners can expected to get hammered at tax time next year. With values of commercial properties having declined during...
Delegate honored for work on LGBT, domestic-violence issues
Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) on Dec. 17 was the recipient of the 2022 Equality Award from the Arlington-Alexandria Gay and Lesbian Alliance (AGLA). Hope received the award for patroning legislation, passed in 2020, banning “conversion therapy” for minors. The Equality Award has been presented annually for more than...
Public-Safety Notes, 12/29/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. MAIL STOLEN FROM VIENNA RESIDENCES, THEN DISCARDED: An employee at the Vienna Police Office, 200 Lawyers Road, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 11 that mail carriers had located packages on Abbotsford Drive, that had been delivered to other addresses in the town.
Vienna police tops in cancer fund-raiser
The Vienna Police Department exceeded its goal in the “No Shave November” initiative to raise awareness of prostate cancer and generate support for research into a cure as part of the Zero Cancer Grow-and-Give Campaign. For the month of November, police regulations against officers having beards were relaxed...
VDOT efforts in McLean draw community criticism, blowback
Some McLean residents have been horrified in recent weeks by tree cutting near Live Oak Drive in advance of building a new interchange for the 495 NEXT Project and say the result will resemble the jumble of flyovers at Springfield’s “Mixing Bowl.”. Opponents blasted what they said has...
Police: Unlocked vehicle with key inside ends up in D.C.
A man living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police on Dec. 21 at 3:05 a.m. that his vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside, police said. A tracker on the vehicle showed its location was in the District...
55+ News, 12/29/22 edition
News of interest to active seniors in Arlington. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY: Arlington 55+ centers will be...
Police: Deadly crash appears due to medical emergency
Arlington County police are conducting a death investigation in the wake of an incident that occurred on Dec. 23 at about 2:12 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a report of a crash at the intersection of Langston Boulevard and North Harrison Street. Preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the...
Police: Off-duty officer helps capture alleged bank robber
An off-duty Fairfax County police officer assisted with the Dec. 28 arrest of a 37-year-old Maryland man whom authorities think is connected multiple regional bank robberies. According to police, the suspect, Zachary Allen Hunter, entered the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1498 North Point Village Center in Reston on Dec. 28 at 9:28 a.m.
Police: Female youths assault store employee twice
On Dec. 24 at 1:28 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1300 block of South Joyce Street recognized several individuals entering the store who had been involved in previous incidents there, Arlington police said. The employee attempted to contact police, during which time one suspect knocked the phone...
Police: Man arrested after accumulating 15 misdemeanor warrants
A local resident on Dec. 19 at 5:45 p.m. requested to speak to an officer at the Vienna Police Department regarding an incident in Fredericksburg. The officer found the Fredericksburg Police Department had 15 misdemeanor warrants for the man charging him with five counts each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, purchasing alcohol for an underage person and selling tobacco to an underage person.
‘Mr. Vienna’ remembered fondly by many
One thing was common when Michael Rhodes was remembered by friends and fellow coaches. The Vienna native was a strong family man who touched many lives, loved his home town and was well liked by so many. Rhodes died during the recent holidays from complications of cancer, which he had...
Police: Man captures bat that bit him
A resident living in the 200 block of Commons Drive, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 24 that he had been bitten by a bat in his home. The resident was able to catch the bat the following day. An officer transported the bat to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter,...
Police: As suspects surround vehicle, driver flees
On Dec. 27 at 12:28 a.m., an individual exited a business in the 3100 block of 10th Street North and entered his vehicle when two suspects approached from either side, Arlington police said. The suspect on the driver’s side implied he had a firearm, police said. The victim exited...
Police: Man displays his shortcomings to unwilling victim
On Dec. 24 at 1:34 p.m., a woman was inside a building in the 1600 block of North Inglewood Street when a man approached her and attempted to engage her in conversation, Arlington police said. The suspect then left the area, but returned a short time later with his pants...
Witness reports verbal confrontation escalates to assault
On Dec. 23 at 6:58 a.m., an officer was flagged down in the 2000 block of 14th Street North by a witness who reported an assault, Arlington police said. Investigation revealed that the witness had been on hand when a verbal dispute between two individuals escalated, during which one of the individuals assaulted the other before fleeing on foot, police said.
