ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

United Arts awards $500K to cultural groups across Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – United Arts of Central Florida is working to keep culture alive in the City Beautiful. The program provided $500,000 in grant money to 33 arts and culture organizations around Orange County earlier this month. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over knockoff Mickey ears, other...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New law to protect newborns from specific birth defect goes into effect Jan. 1

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new health screening law for newborns is going into effect Jan. 1, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. All Florida hospitals and birthing facilities must test newborns for congenital cytomegalovirus, also known as CMV, according to a new Florida law. They must be tested if the infant fails a hearing test.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy