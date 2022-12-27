Read full article on original website
click orlando
Despite slight decrease, biologists expect manatee deaths to continue into 2023
INDIAN RIVER LAGOON, Fla. – While 2022 did not prove to be as deadly for Florida’s manatees as 2021, researchers said the animals are still in trouble, especially in the Indian River Lagoon. Biologists said they expect the number to grow this winter, specifically here in Central Florida.
Florida gas prices could face roller coaster ride in 2023, Gas Buddy says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As average gasoline prices have moved back above $3 a gallon in Florida, a tech company that monitors the fuel industry foresees prices above $4 a gallon in 2023. The Boston-based GasBuddy, in an annual outlook released Wednesday, predicted that pump prices will peak at an...
SpaceX kicking off 2023 with Falcon 9 Transporter 6 launch on Florida’s Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is starting the new year off with a launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Monday. The space agency is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral with a launch time of 9:56 a.m. Monday. [TRENDING:...
Influenza cases remain in high in Florida. Here’s 1 doctor’s trick for dealing with the flu
ORLANDO, Fla. – Flu cases remain high in Florida, and one doctor says we can expect the virus to be around for a few more months. The latest data from the Florida Department of Health shows flu activity is increasing in Flagler, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk and Sumter counties.
United Arts awards $500K to cultural groups across Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – United Arts of Central Florida is working to keep culture alive in the City Beautiful. The program provided $500,000 in grant money to 33 arts and culture organizations around Orange County earlier this month. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over knockoff Mickey ears, other...
Polk County man nabbed in Puerto Rico after killing brother on Christmas Eve, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was arrested in Puerto Rico after being accused of murdering his brother in Polk County on Christmas Eve, according to the sheriff’s office. In a release, deputies said that 35-year-old Luis Marrero was fatally shot at his home in unincorporated Lake...
New law to protect newborns from specific birth defect goes into effect Jan. 1
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new health screening law for newborns is going into effect Jan. 1, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. All Florida hospitals and birthing facilities must test newborns for congenital cytomegalovirus, also known as CMV, according to a new Florida law. They must be tested if the infant fails a hearing test.
Florida lawmaker’s new bill would require social media safety guidance in public schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Sen. Danny Burgess, R-District 23, filed a bill this month that would require teachers in public schools to provide instruction on social media safety. The bill, SB 52, is brief. Not two full pages long, the text states it would amend state statutes for required...
