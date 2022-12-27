ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecomb, ME

Q106.5

The Death on Christmas of a 3-Year-Old Maine Child is a Homicide

The State's Chief Medical Examiner says the death of a child from Edgecomb is a homicide. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says officials have identified the deceased as Makinzlee Handrahan of Edgecomb. Members of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office were called to the home on Christmas morning to a report of a child who was not breathing. Makinzlee was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta where she was pronounced dead.
EDGECOMB, ME
Q106.5

2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine

Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
WALDOBORO, ME
Q106.5

UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man

Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
VASSALBORO, ME
Q106.5

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

The Sad Story Of The Maine Fishing Boat Sunk By A Torpedo

According to The Fishermen’s Voice, the Snoopy was a wooden scallop dragger whose home port was Portland, Maine. In May of 1965, while dragging for scallops off the coast of North Carolina, she was sunk by a German torpedo. Here’s the part where you think we are confused about...
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

My Dog’s Favorite Maine TV Show is On with Deer in Brownville

My dog, Toby, is very happy because his favorite TV show has returned for another year of deer-watching from Brownville. I guess we've conditioned Toby to love watching deer. My husband is a hunter and I'm the granddaughter of a man who lived for deer season, so we both have a real affection for the animals. It's not at all unusual for us to jump into one of our vehicles and drive around Orrington just before dusk to see how many deer we can spot. I take my camera and sometimes get lucky with some pretty good shots. Toby really enjoys these rides and will jump to the windows the second one of us says 'deer.'
BROWNVILLE, ME
Q106.5

Hermon Mountain’s Slopes Are Almost Ready for A Big Opening Weekend

It's a blessing to have a spot like Hermon Mountain so close by. It really is. And that's coming from someone who can't do either of the things the mountain caters to the most. I'm terrified of riding skis or snowboards. Always have been. However, I've lived in Maine my whole life and am quite aware of how much that culture is woven into our state.
HERMON, ME
Q106.5

Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

