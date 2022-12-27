Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
North Haven Schools Will Be Closed for Funeral of Firefighter
North Haven schools will be closed Tuesday for the funeral of Matthias Wirtz, a 46-year-old North Haven firefighter who died Monday while battling a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue. Wirtz was a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The medical examiner’s office said the cause of...
NBC Connecticut
30 People Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Waterbury
Thirty people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on High Street around 2 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found fire showing from the front side of the building. There was also heavy fire on the third floor.
NBC Connecticut
Families Ring in 2023 at First Night Hartford Despite Rain
Downtown Hartford was the place to be to ring in the new year with First Night Hartford happening at Bushnell Park Saturday. People from all over the area coming to celebrate despite the rain. As 2022 rolls its way into 2023, families at Bushnell Park are feeling the vibe at...
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in New Haven Shooting
Investigators are looking into what led up to a shooting in the Elm City Friday. It happened on Ferry Street near Chatham Street during the early evening hours. Police said at least one person had been shot and their injuries are considered non-life threatening. No arrests have been made as...
NBC Connecticut
After Christmas Morning Water Leak Damages Family Restaurant, Community Steps Up
The community is rallying behind Luigi's Restaurant, an Old Saybrook staple, after a major water leak on Christmas morning caused extensive damage. Leonard DiBella's grandfather, Luigi, opened the family restaurant in Old Saybrook 66 years ago. DiBella eventually took over the business from his parents and now carries on the tradition with his wife, Barbara, and their seven children.
NBC Connecticut
Impaired Man Found Asleep in Running Vehicle With Gun in Windham: CSP
Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of being impaired and asleep inside of a running vehicle with a gun in Windham on Friday. Troopers were performing a patrol check around 2:50 a.m. when they found a black Audi stationary in the travel lane on Jeffrey Road. State police said the vehicle's engine was still running and the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Degracia, of Mansfield, appeared to be asleep.
NBC Connecticut
1 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 South in Windsor Locks
One person is injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 south in Windsor Locks on New Year's Eve. State police said 37-year-old Calvin Ennis, of Hartford, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of I-91 near exit 40 around 5:30 a.m. According to state police, Ennis was in the...
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on I-84 West in Hartford
A man has serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Saturday morning. State police said a 21-year-old Manchester man was traveling in the left lane of four when he lost control while negotiating a right curve. After he lost control, troopers said the man's...
NBC Connecticut
911 Callers in New London Can Now Share Live Video with Dispatchers
People who call 911 in New London will now have the option to share live video with dispatchers. The city's police department recently started using a new software platform in their dispatch center which allows callers to livestream video from their cellphones. “This gives us the ability to see what...
NBC Connecticut
6 People Escape Large House Fire in Manchester
Firefighters battled a large fire in a two-family home in Manchester Thursday morning. They responded to the home on Cedar Street around 9 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the first and second floors, according to Fire Chief Daniel French. There were two people on the first floor and...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Police Officer Arrested in Connection With Halloween Incident in Wallingford
A New Haven police officer has been placed on administrative duty after her arrest in Wallingford, according to New Haven police. Lindsey Nesto was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in Wallingford on around 8:40 p.m. on October 31. According to Wallingford police, the incident involved Nesto using "inappropriate...
NBC Connecticut
Your Guide to Recognizing ‘Safe' Ice This Winter
Last weekend, you may have laced up the skates, but with warmer temperatures this week, rays of sunshine have put your next game of hockey on hold. “Connecticut’s a small state, but what’s good for ice up in Norfolk compared to New London is going to be vastly different,” said West Hartford Fire Deputy Chief Keith Albert.
NBC Connecticut
Wethersfield Teen Hosts Blood Drive to Celebrate Her Birthday
Bianca Mollica, 13, of Wethersfield, has celebrated her birthday for the past four years by helping others. She has organized a blood drive at the end of December to help the Red Cross collect life-saving blood donations. When Bianca was just a toddler, she was diagnosed with von Willebrand disorder,...
NBC Connecticut
Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Could Be Closed For Weeks: DOT
The driver of a pickup that was towing a backhoe drove through the entire bridge a little before noon last Friday. The Department of Transportation said most of the damage was done to the top of the bridge, where 21 of the 23 wood beams are snapped, and lighting broken.
NBC Connecticut
Police Release Identity of Woman Who Died in Stonington House Fire
Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a house fire in Stonington Wednesday. Emergency crews received a 911 call reporting smoke at a home on Moss Street around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said they found fire in the kitchen. One victim, identified as 58-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
Taking a Closer Look at Road Safety in West Hartford
The town of West Hartford is creating a safety task force after a string of deadly crashes last week, but what could their work entail?. “We almost had an accident right there. Somebody pulled right out onto Boulevard," Edward Pawlak, chair of the West Hartford Pedestrian and Bicycle Commission, says.
NBC Connecticut
Marlborough Farm Loses 25 Ducks After Bobcat Attack
A farm in Marlborough wants to raise awareness about bobcats after one killed dozens of ducks inside a coop Monday. It was supposed to be a regular morning the day after Christmas at The Farm at Carter Hill in Marlborough. But Mitch Lichatz, the owner’s husband, noticed something was off...
NBC Connecticut
Driver Charged With Manslaughter in November Fatal Norwalk Crash
Police have charged a 25-year-old driver from Stamford in connection with a fatal crash in Norwalk in November. The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on November 27. Arriving officers found a single-vehicle crash with four people inside. One person died at the scene. Police identified the victim...
NBC Connecticut
Mega Millions Players in Hartford Prepare for Massive Final 2022 Drawing
A ton of cash is up for grabs in the last Mega Millions drawing of the year. As of Friday morning, the jackpot prize was $640 million, the largest Mega Millions prize offered in a final week of any year. According to CT Lottery, the odds of taking home the...
NBC Connecticut
Heavy Fog and Rain May Dampen New Year's Eve
Heavy fog and rain may make travel tricky on New Year's Eve. There are dense fog advisories issued for parts of Fairfield, New Haven, New London and Middlesex counties. Showers will become steadier after dark. Expect a steady light rain for most of this evening. The rain will end overnight...
