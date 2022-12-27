ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

North Haven Schools Will Be Closed for Funeral of Firefighter

North Haven schools will be closed Tuesday for the funeral of Matthias Wirtz, a 46-year-old North Haven firefighter who died Monday while battling a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue. Wirtz was a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The medical examiner’s office said the cause of...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
30 People Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Waterbury

Thirty people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on High Street around 2 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found fire showing from the front side of the building. There was also heavy fire on the third floor.
WATERBURY, CT
Families Ring in 2023 at First Night Hartford Despite Rain

Downtown Hartford was the place to be to ring in the new year with First Night Hartford happening at Bushnell Park Saturday. People from all over the area coming to celebrate despite the rain. As 2022 rolls its way into 2023, families at Bushnell Park are feeling the vibe at...
HARTFORD, CT
Person Injured in New Haven Shooting

Investigators are looking into what led up to a shooting in the Elm City Friday. It happened on Ferry Street near Chatham Street during the early evening hours. Police said at least one person had been shot and their injuries are considered non-life threatening. No arrests have been made as...
NEW HAVEN, CT
After Christmas Morning Water Leak Damages Family Restaurant, Community Steps Up

The community is rallying behind Luigi's Restaurant, an Old Saybrook staple, after a major water leak on Christmas morning caused extensive damage. Leonard DiBella's grandfather, Luigi, opened the family restaurant in Old Saybrook 66 years ago. DiBella eventually took over the business from his parents and now carries on the tradition with his wife, Barbara, and their seven children.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Impaired Man Found Asleep in Running Vehicle With Gun in Windham: CSP

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of being impaired and asleep inside of a running vehicle with a gun in Windham on Friday. Troopers were performing a patrol check around 2:50 a.m. when they found a black Audi stationary in the travel lane on Jeffrey Road. State police said the vehicle's engine was still running and the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Degracia, of Mansfield, appeared to be asleep.
WINDHAM, CT
1 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 South in Windsor Locks

One person is injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 south in Windsor Locks on New Year's Eve. State police said 37-year-old Calvin Ennis, of Hartford, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of I-91 near exit 40 around 5:30 a.m. According to state police, Ennis was in the...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on I-84 West in Hartford

A man has serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Saturday morning. State police said a 21-year-old Manchester man was traveling in the left lane of four when he lost control while negotiating a right curve. After he lost control, troopers said the man's...
HARTFORD, CT
911 Callers in New London Can Now Share Live Video with Dispatchers

People who call 911 in New London will now have the option to share live video with dispatchers. The city's police department recently started using a new software platform in their dispatch center which allows callers to livestream video from their cellphones. “This gives us the ability to see what...
NEW LONDON, CT
6 People Escape Large House Fire in Manchester

Firefighters battled a large fire in a two-family home in Manchester Thursday morning. They responded to the home on Cedar Street around 9 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the first and second floors, according to Fire Chief Daniel French. There were two people on the first floor and...
MANCHESTER, CT
Your Guide to Recognizing ‘Safe' Ice This Winter

Last weekend, you may have laced up the skates, but with warmer temperatures this week, rays of sunshine have put your next game of hockey on hold. “Connecticut’s a small state, but what’s good for ice up in Norfolk compared to New London is going to be vastly different,” said West Hartford Fire Deputy Chief Keith Albert.
NORFOLK, CT
Wethersfield Teen Hosts Blood Drive to Celebrate Her Birthday

Bianca Mollica, 13, of Wethersfield, has celebrated her birthday for the past four years by helping others. She has organized a blood drive at the end of December to help the Red Cross collect life-saving blood donations. When Bianca was just a toddler, she was diagnosed with von Willebrand disorder,...
Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Could Be Closed For Weeks: DOT

The driver of a pickup that was towing a backhoe drove through the entire bridge a little before noon last Friday. The Department of Transportation said most of the damage was done to the top of the bridge, where 21 of the 23 wood beams are snapped, and lighting broken.
CORNWALL, CT
Police Release Identity of Woman Who Died in Stonington House Fire

Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a house fire in Stonington Wednesday. Emergency crews received a 911 call reporting smoke at a home on Moss Street around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said they found fire in the kitchen. One victim, identified as 58-year-old...
STONINGTON, CT
Taking a Closer Look at Road Safety in West Hartford

The town of West Hartford is creating a safety task force after a string of deadly crashes last week, but what could their work entail?. “We almost had an accident right there. Somebody pulled right out onto Boulevard," Edward Pawlak, chair of the West Hartford Pedestrian and Bicycle Commission, says.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Marlborough Farm Loses 25 Ducks After Bobcat Attack

A farm in Marlborough wants to raise awareness about bobcats after one killed dozens of ducks inside a coop Monday. It was supposed to be a regular morning the day after Christmas at The Farm at Carter Hill in Marlborough. But Mitch Lichatz, the owner’s husband, noticed something was off...
MARLBOROUGH, CT
Driver Charged With Manslaughter in November Fatal Norwalk Crash

Police have charged a 25-year-old driver from Stamford in connection with a fatal crash in Norwalk in November. The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on November 27. Arriving officers found a single-vehicle crash with four people inside. One person died at the scene. Police identified the victim...
NORWALK, CT
Heavy Fog and Rain May Dampen New Year's Eve

Heavy fog and rain may make travel tricky on New Year's Eve. There are dense fog advisories issued for parts of Fairfield, New Haven, New London and Middlesex counties. Showers will become steadier after dark. Expect a steady light rain for most of this evening. The rain will end overnight...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT

