Raceland, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment, Speed, and Lack of Seatbelt Use Suspected Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of 29-Year-Old Man

Impairment, Speed, and Lack of Seatbelt Use Suspected Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of 29-Year-Old Man. Terrebonne Parish – A single-vehicle crash in Louisiana on December 29, 2022, killed a 29-year-old man. The investigation found that the driver was traveling at a high speed and that impaired driving is suspected in the crash.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested following a standoff that began just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Kelvin Provost, 24, and Jason Harrison, 18, were both taken into custody. According to the Tangipahoa Parish...
TICKFAW, LA
WAFB

Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for the four missing passengers involved in an offshore helicopter crash in the gulf leaves a Louisiana family with questions tonight. The Matt family decided to speak out about aviation safety. The family fought hard to get “Jacobs Law” in place, requiring helicopter...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man killed in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 315

On December 29, 2022, shortly after midnight, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 315 near Hidalgo Drive. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Steven English of Houma. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Nissan Xterra, driven by English, was...
HOUMA, LA
an17.com

Hammond driver arrested in Monday crash in Ascension Parish

Gonzales – On December 26, 2022, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 61 south of LA 939 (South Purpera Avenue) in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 39-year-old Brandi Hall of Darrow. The preliminary...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Speed Suspected as a Factor in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Killed 2 Louisiana Men

Speed Suspected as a Factor in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Killed 2 Louisiana Men. Golden Meadow, Louisiana – Two people were killed and one driver was unharmed in a three-vehicle crash in Louisiana. The preliminary investigation found that one driver was driving at a high speed and crossed the center line, leading to the collision. Toxicological samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WFLA

Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado

LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
COLORADO STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office – A Louisiana man was arrested on December 28, 2022, after a probation officer visited his home and reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons, including a loaded pistol and a shotgun.
SABINE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

