brproud.com
2 girls killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR, on New Year’s Eve
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department says two young girls were killed in a car crash on New Year’s Eve. According to Addis police, a stolen vehicle being chased by the Baton Rouge Police Department ended up driving into West Baton Rouge Parish on LA-1. Police...
wbrz.com
Driver led police on deadly high-speed chase Saturday; suspect faces manslaughter charges for teens' deaths
BATON ROUGE - Two teenage girls were killed when a police unit reportedly crashed into their vehicle during Saturday morning's high-speed, multi-parish chase that ended on I-10 East at Dalrymple. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase started in the capital city shortly after officers learned Tyquel Zanders...
Woman found dead on I-10 Service Rd. believed to be victim of hit and run
NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent hit and run driver late Friday night on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East, according to police. The NOPD said that around 10:30 p.m., officers received a call about a person lying in the middle of the service road near Winchester Park Drive.
Impairment, Speed, and Lack of Seatbelt Use Suspected Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of 29-Year-Old Man
Impairment, Speed, and Lack of Seatbelt Use Suspected Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of 29-Year-Old Man. Terrebonne Parish – A single-vehicle crash in Louisiana on December 29, 2022, killed a 29-year-old man. The investigation found that the driver was traveling at a high speed and that impaired driving is suspected in the crash.
2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested following a standoff that began just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Kelvin Provost, 24, and Jason Harrison, 18, were both taken into custody. According to the Tangipahoa Parish...
fox8live.com
Woman struck and killed in New Orleans East, at least 16th hit-and-run death in city this year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday night (Dec. 30) in New Orleans East, police said, becoming at least the 16th person to die in the city this year as a result of a hit-and-run driver. The woman was found dead on the south I-10...
Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for the four missing passengers involved in an offshore helicopter crash in the gulf leaves a Louisiana family with questions tonight. The Matt family decided to speak out about aviation safety. The family fought hard to get “Jacobs Law” in place, requiring helicopter...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
houmatimes.com
Houma man killed in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 315
On December 29, 2022, shortly after midnight, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 315 near Hidalgo Drive. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Steven English of Houma. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Nissan Xterra, driven by English, was...
an17.com
Hammond driver arrested in Monday crash in Ascension Parish
Gonzales – On December 26, 2022, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 61 south of LA 939 (South Purpera Avenue) in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 39-year-old Brandi Hall of Darrow. The preliminary...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Ongoing Rape Investigation
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Ongoing Rape Investigation. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department revealed on December 29, 2022, that authorities are looking for a suspect accused of rape in an ongoing investigation. Shreveport Police were called on May 19, 2022, to a report...
Speed Suspected as a Factor in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Killed 2 Louisiana Men
Speed Suspected as a Factor in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Killed 2 Louisiana Men. Golden Meadow, Louisiana – Two people were killed and one driver was unharmed in a three-vehicle crash in Louisiana. The preliminary investigation found that one driver was driving at a high speed and crossed the center line, leading to the collision. Toxicological samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.
theadvocate.com
Armed robbers pulling drivers over with flashing lights, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are searching for four suspects who used flashing lights to pull over at least three different vehicles in Baton Rouge and then rob the people inside them, the department said in a news release. Driving in a white Ford Explorer, the armed robbers would flash their headlights...
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
houmatimes.com
Troopers Release Name of Passenger Killed in Christmas Day Fatal Crash
The passenger has been identified as 46-year-old Lazaro Pech of Raceland. View the original story here: https://www.houmatimes.com/crime/impaired-driver-arrested-following-fatal-crash-on-hwy-308-which-killed-passenger/
Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado
LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
wbrz.com
TRAFFIC UPDATES: Heavy Police presence partly shuts down I-10 East at Dalrymple due to an incident
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have partly shut down I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive due to an incident. Congestion is backup to Miss. River Bridge. The two left lanes have since reopened leaving the right lane still blocked. Motorist are advised to use a different route.
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office – A Louisiana man was arrested on December 28, 2022, after a probation officer visited his home and reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons, including a loaded pistol and a shotgun.
2 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish
Two people are dead after a triple-car crash in Lafourche Parish. It happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 1 north of the Leeville Toll Bridge around 4:00 p.m.
Houma man killed after being ejected from vehicle
A Houma man is dead after crashing his car in Terrebonne Parish. It happened shortly after midnight on Thursday on Highway 315 near Hidalgo Drive.
