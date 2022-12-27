Read full article on original website
KFVS12
First Alert: 2022 to close out with dry conditions, mid-50s
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For our last day of 2022 were are going to see sunshine and dry condition. Meghan Smith says if you have plans for the holiday, you are going to have nice conditions with temps in the low to mid 50′s. For tomorrow, we are...
KFVS12
I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, December 30 after a crash during the morning commute. All emergency crews are clear from the scene. The crash had shutdown I-55 from the Interstate 57 interchange to...
KFVS12
Crew respond to fire on Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at 139 S. Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau on Saturday morning. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received the call about 5:44 a.m. The fire had been contained within the first twenty minutes of being on scene, according to Capt. Andrew...
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Buildings across 8 states would crumble in earthquake
The New Madrid earthquake zone threatens at least 8 states in the Central and Eastern U.S. According to experts, it won’t take a large event to cause catastrophic damage. “Given the nature of vulnerability and the age of the structures here, the age of the buildings themselves, and the lack of science design, as the result of not really understanding that we had a seismic threat until the late 70s,” James Wilkinson said. Wilkinson is the executive director for the Central United States Earthquake Consortium.
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
Kait 8
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
KFVS12
Benton man arrested for Scott City assault
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and charged after an assault was reported yesterday in Scott City, Mo. On December 29, around 7:45 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
Historic Thomas Moore House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1896
Thomas Moore House, 435 Lester St., Poplar Bluff, Missouri taken in 2014.Photo bySkye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Thomas Moore acquired the lot for the house on March 29, 1895, and his house was constructed the following year. Moore, a successful businessman in the late 1800s, served as mayor for one term in 1887. Governor William Stone had appointed Moore the Butler County Collector in 1896.
kbsi23.com
Scott County Sheriff relocation hearing scheduled for Dec. 30
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – After the original hearing between the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at the County Commissioner was postponed, many wondered when a make-up date would be announced. The announcement came down Thursday afternoon, stating the hearing will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
Kait 8
Firefighters battle house fire in Greene County
GREENE CO., Ark. (KAIT) – Greene County fire crews are responding to a house fire just outside of the Paragould city limits. According to Greene County Dispatch, crews are fighting a fire at a home on County Road 818 near County Road 845. That is just behind Utility Trailers.
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
kbsi23.com
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
KFVS12
Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.
Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations.
thunderboltradio.com
Announcement Concerning the Return of School for Obion County
Obion County School staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled on Tuesday. Director of School’s Tim Watkins said they are making an adjustment to the calendar, to allow teachers affected by flooding more time to put rooms back together, or relocated within their building if necessary. The...
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
kbsi23.com
Stoddard County to begin search for new associate county commissioner
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Friday, Dec. 30, a final judgment was entered in State Ex. Inf. Russell Oliver v. Steve Jordan wherein the court found that Jordan had committed the offense of nepotism in violation of the Missouri Constitutional ban on such conduct and permanently removed him from the position of associate commissioner of Stoddard County.
KFVS12
3 charged with drug trafficking in Scott County
Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening. Officers responded to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive.
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
KFVS12
Dexter wins 2022 Bloomfield Christmas Tournament Championship
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Top seeded Dexter emerged victorious in the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament title game on Friday night. The Bearcats defeated Doniphan 49-47. After Doniphan built up a five-point lead toward the end of the third quarter, Dexter rallied to tie the game heading into the final frame.
