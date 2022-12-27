ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta flight makes emergency landing in Nashville

WSB Radio
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing Monday after the flight crew was notified about problems with the plane.

Delta officials said Delta Flight 356 from Atlanta was en route to Sacramento when the crew was notified of a possible engine issue.

Out of caution, the plane landed in Nashville without incident.

There were 185 passengers on the plane.

Delta said they sent another plane to pick up the passengers and take them to Sacramento.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and delay to their travel,” Delta said in a statement.

The passengers had a three-and-a-half-hour delay before they were on their way to Sacramento.

No other problems were reported.

