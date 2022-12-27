Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia
World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
kalkinemedia.com
Wimbledon player ban changed 'nothing', says Sabalenka
World number five Aryna Sabalenka said Sunday that Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players last year achieved "nothing" and that she "really hoped" it would change course in 2023. Following Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Britain's Lawn Tennis Association came under pressure from the government to impose a ban.
kalkinemedia.com
Danish queen says she is 'hurt' by rift over titles
Denmark's Queen Margrethe said Saturday she was saddened by a rift that has emerged in the royal family following her decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their titles. The 82-year-old monarch announced in September that the four children of her youngest son, 53-year-old Prince Joachim, would no longer...
kalkinemedia.com
Pele's politics still a touchy subject in Brazil
Pele is revered in Brazil as the eternal "King of Football." But the legendary player's image is more complicated when it comes to the trickier terrain of politics in his home country, where he faced criticism for his failure to speak out on racism and his supposed closeness with the former military regime.
Comments / 0