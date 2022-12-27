ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Syria attack blamed on jihadists kills 12 oil workers

An attack in eastern Syria killed 12 oil field workers, a war monitor said on Friday, a day after Syrian Kurdish-led forces announced an offensive against jihadists. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which draws on extensive sources inside Syria, gave the toll of a dozen dead in the assault near an oil field west of Deir Ezzor.
kalkinemedia.com

IS claims deadly attack in Egypt Suez Canal city

The Islamic State group said Saturday that it carried out a deadly attack on an Egyptian police checkpoint in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia the previous day. "A cell of soldiers of the caliphate managed to attack an Egyptian police roadblock... with a machine gun," the jihadist group's Amaq news agency said.
kalkinemedia.com

Syria's Kurds face squeeze after regime, Turkey meet in Moscow

Syria's Kurds could soon face a tripartite ultimatum to cede territory, analysts predict, as Syrian, Turkish and Russian defence ministers met this week in Moscow -- the first such talks since Syria's war began in 2011. Russia has long backed the regime in Damascus, while Turkey supports Syrian rebel groups,...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Hundreds of Syrians protest signs of Damascus-Ankara thaw

Hundreds of Syrians in the rebel-held north protested Friday against signs of a thaw between Ankara and Damascus after their defence ministers met in Moscow for the first time since 2011. Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Al-Bab, a town controlled by rebel factions long backed by Ankara, brandishing banners reading:...
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
kalkinemedia.com

Ukraine shot down 12 of 20 Russian missiles: army

Ukraine's air defence shot down 12 out of 20 missiles launched by Russia on Saturday afternoon, hours before New Year's Eve celebrations, the Ukrainian army said. Russia "launched more than 20 cruise missiles... Our air defence destroyed 12 cruise missiles," Ukraine's commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media, adding that six of them were shot down over the capital Kyiv.
kalkinemedia.com

Ukraine officials report strikes on several regions, one dead in Kyiv

Russian strikes on Saturday targeted several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, where the attacks killed at least one person and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said. "An elderly man died in Kyiv and seven others were injured as a result of two explosions... in Solomyanskyi district," Kyiv mayor...
The Jewish Press

King of Jordan Threatens Conflict if Israel Crosses Jerusalem ‘Red Lines’

Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s Jewish holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah...
kalkinemedia.com

Three Egypt police killed in attack in Suez Canal city: security source

Three Egyptian policemen were killed and four other people, including a police officer, wounded Friday in an attack in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia, security and medical sources said. Two cars approached a checkpoint in a residential neighbourhood of the city and two armed assailants opened fire at the...
The Independent

Russia will not negotiate under terms of Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’, Lavrov says

Russia will not negotiate ending its invasion of Ukraine on the terms laid out by Volodymyr Zelensky’s “peace formula”, the country’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said.The Ukrainian president had pitched his 10-point plan to world leaders at a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali in November.Mr Lavrov criticised Mr Zelensky and alleged the Ukrainian president “cherishes the illusion of achieving, with the help of the West, the withdrawal of our troops from the Russian territory of Donbass, Crimea, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the payment of reparations by Russia, admission of guilt in international tribunals, etc”.“It is obvious...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America

​​On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office. Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy