Syria attack blamed on jihadists kills 12 oil workers
An attack in eastern Syria killed 12 oil field workers, a war monitor said on Friday, a day after Syrian Kurdish-led forces announced an offensive against jihadists. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which draws on extensive sources inside Syria, gave the toll of a dozen dead in the assault near an oil field west of Deir Ezzor.
IS claims deadly attack in Egypt Suez Canal city
The Islamic State group said Saturday that it carried out a deadly attack on an Egyptian police checkpoint in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia the previous day. "A cell of soldiers of the caliphate managed to attack an Egyptian police roadblock... with a machine gun," the jihadist group's Amaq news agency said.
Syria's Kurds face squeeze after regime, Turkey meet in Moscow
Syria's Kurds could soon face a tripartite ultimatum to cede territory, analysts predict, as Syrian, Turkish and Russian defence ministers met this week in Moscow -- the first such talks since Syria's war began in 2011. Russia has long backed the regime in Damascus, while Turkey supports Syrian rebel groups,...
Hundreds of Syrians protest signs of Damascus-Ankara thaw
Hundreds of Syrians in the rebel-held north protested Friday against signs of a thaw between Ankara and Damascus after their defence ministers met in Moscow for the first time since 2011. Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Al-Bab, a town controlled by rebel factions long backed by Ankara, brandishing banners reading:...
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Ukraine shot down 12 of 20 Russian missiles: army
Ukraine's air defence shot down 12 out of 20 missiles launched by Russia on Saturday afternoon, hours before New Year's Eve celebrations, the Ukrainian army said. Russia "launched more than 20 cruise missiles... Our air defence destroyed 12 cruise missiles," Ukraine's commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media, adding that six of them were shot down over the capital Kyiv.
Ukraine officials report strikes on several regions, one dead in Kyiv
Russian strikes on Saturday targeted several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, where the attacks killed at least one person and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said. "An elderly man died in Kyiv and seven others were injured as a result of two explosions... in Solomyanskyi district," Kyiv mayor...
King of Jordan Threatens Conflict if Israel Crosses Jerusalem ‘Red Lines’
Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s Jewish holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah...
Russia Says Integration of Annexed Land in 'Full Swing' Amid Massive Losses
"The main thing for us is to ensure the security of these regions as soon as possible," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said of the integration.
Three Egypt police killed in attack in Suez Canal city: security source
Three Egyptian policemen were killed and four other people, including a police officer, wounded Friday in an attack in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia, security and medical sources said. Two cars approached a checkpoint in a residential neighbourhood of the city and two armed assailants opened fire at the...
To help Ukraine win, NATO must erase self-imposed red lines
It is now critical to redouble allied efforts in order to help Ukraine evict the Russians and create the conditions for sustainable peace.
Russian Military Officer Says He Has 'Favorable View' of Nuclear Weapon Use
Though Western countries are concerned that Russia might use nuclear weapons, President Vladimir Putin has said that there was "no need" to employ them.
Russia will not negotiate under terms of Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’, Lavrov says
Russia will not negotiate ending its invasion of Ukraine on the terms laid out by Volodymyr Zelensky’s “peace formula”, the country’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said.The Ukrainian president had pitched his 10-point plan to world leaders at a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali in November.Mr Lavrov criticised Mr Zelensky and alleged the Ukrainian president “cherishes the illusion of achieving, with the help of the West, the withdrawal of our troops from the Russian territory of Donbass, Crimea, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the payment of reparations by Russia, admission of guilt in international tribunals, etc”.“It is obvious...
Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America
On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office. Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.
Israel Is Getting Ready for a Third Lebanon War | Opinion
Quietly, the Israel Defense Forces are preparing for a potential Third Lebanon War against Hezbollah.
Russia 'Struggling to Counter Air Threats' on Its Own Territory: U.K.
Russia's Engels Air Base was attacked on Monday in a drone strike, leaving three servicemen dead, according to Russian authorities.
Putin Throwing Away Two Decades of Success in Ukraine War: Former Diplomat
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, explained Saturday how the floundering Ukraine war could tarnish Vladimir Putin's legacy.
