Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mild temperature trend staying strong into the weekend. How long will it last? Details below:. Increasing clouds for the evening into the overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions with a south wind allowing for temperatures to only drop into the mid 30s to near 40 degrees early in the night, then warm into the low to mid 40s through Saturday morning. Sprinkles possible late, but most staying dry.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO