Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man remains in hospital after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave
A man is being treated at the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday night, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).
WHEC TV-10
Man injured in Hudson Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. This happened on Hudson Avenue near Alphonse Street. Police say they got a call after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot victim who walked into Rochester General Hospital. Officers say they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Niagara County inmate dies from injuries after apparent suicide attempt
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An inmate at the Niagara County Correctional Facility has died due to injuries suffered from an apparent suicide attempt, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. The name of the deceased inmate was not released. Officials say that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Dec. 23, EMS crews arrived at the Niagara […]
RPD: Man stabbed in the arm on Lake Ave
A man was stabbed in the arm Friday night on Lake Ave, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced following an investigation.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Attempted robbery led up to shooting on Portland Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an attempted robbery led up to the shooting of a 31-year-old man on Portland Avenue on Friday morning. Officers found the victim around 3:30 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet and then the man was taken to Strong Hospital. He is expected to be okay.
Rochester Police officer injured, shoots suspect during altercation
The incident happened just before midnight when the officer was flagged own outside the gas station at Culver Road and University Avenue for a disturbance.
WGRZ TV
Niagara County apartment fire Friday night
Residents were evacuated. No estimate on damage is available at this time.
Rochester man shot overnight on Cameron St., RPD investigating
According to RPD, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Investigation underway after house fire on Potter Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. RFD is working to figure out what caused a house fire on Potter Street. It happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the fire, thanks to firefighters moving an occupant with disabilities to safety. “As crews began to enter and battle the original house on...
WHEC TV-10
South Wedge business moving forward after armed robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “He said he had a gun, which we confirmed on camera he had one. He told her to get down, he stole the money from our register and then shoved her and asked her where there was more,” Shelby said, the owner of Little Button Craft Gift Shop.
Niagara Falls man arrested after police chase Wednesday night in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A man from Niagara Falls faces a long list of charges following a police pursuit in Niagara County Wednesday night. Jevon I. Flynn, 28, of Niagara Falls, is charged with:. Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd (A Misdemeanor) Reckless Endangerment 2nd (A Misdemeanor)
WHEC TV-10
Police recover another stolen car driven by teens
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday evening Rochester Police Officers saw a 2020 Kia Optima that was reported stolen on 12/15/22. As officers attempted to pull over the car, the driver turned westbound on Weyl Street from Hudson Ave. The vehicle struck two other vehicles on Weyl Street and came to a stop. As officers approached the car, the driver put the car in reverse, hitting the the unoccupied police car.
WHEC TV-10
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
WHEC TV-10
Man dies from injuries after Tuesday’s crash in Gates
GATES, N.Y. – The driver of a vehicle that flipped over Tuesday right before rush hour in Gates has died. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the man, who was the only person in the car, died Wednesday. The single-car rollover crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Route...
WHEC TV-10
Three under 14 face charges after RPD recovers stolen car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three teens are facing charges after Rochester Police officers recovered a stolen car on Tuesday. Rochester Police say tried to pull over a Cadillac that they identified as stolen from Redline Transmission. According to police, when the car stopped on Wilkins Street, children ran from the car and three were taken into custody after foot chases.
WHEC TV-10
Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet...
Five people arrested for entering abandoned hotel in Rochester after viral video
The hotel was closed after it was determined to be unfit for residents. The building was marked and secured by a gate.
Comments / 0