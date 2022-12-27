ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

thesungazette.com

Suspect identified in Green Olive shooting

VISALIA – A few weeks after the shooting that left David Luna dead and another injured, the Visalia Police Department identified the shooter and arrested two for being accessories to homicide. On Dec. 22, the Violent Crimes Unit identified persons of interest including the shooter, identified as Angel Cazares,...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received two different calls about a shooting victim near Turner and Jackson Avenues shortly after 6 p.m. When officers arrived, a Hispanic man in his 30s, who was not identified was...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dies from gunshot wound in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say they are investigating their 60th homicide of 2022 after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. Police say they responded to a call just after 6:00 p.m. on Jackson and Turner avenues near Belmont and Maple avenues.  When they arrived authorities say they found a man on […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare

Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man and woman accused of armed robbery in Clovis arrested

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department announced the arrest of two people suspected of an armed robbery Wednesday morning in Clovis. Police say the man entered Advance America near Shaw and Peach around 10:30 a.m. The employees said he showed a handgun and demanded money. They gave...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Man visiting Fresno missing since Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced that 66-year-old Jose Edward Fonseca has been missing since Monday morning. Police say Fonseca was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Peach and Church Avenues. He was in Fresno visiting relatives and is unfamiliar with the area.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Chhin Soun

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Chhin Soun. Chhin Soun is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 53-year-old Soun is 5' 6" tall, 170 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Chhin Soun is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Firearms, drugs seized, 1 arrested after search warrant in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple firearms and drugs were seized, and one woman was detained after a search warrant took place at a residence, officials with the Visalia Police Department said. According to the police, on Tuesday, December 13, the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gin Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) with the assistance of other California […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia fire displaces 10 residents, Visalia FD says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning apartment fire in Visalia displaced 10 residents on Thursday, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Fire officials say around 2:30 a.m. they responded to an apartment fire on the 1300 block of South Central. Upon arrival, fire crews said the two-story six-unit apartment building had smoke coming from […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera PD in search of individuals for check fraud

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection with fraud cases. According to the Madera Police Department, they are looking to identify these two individuals shown in the photos provided by Madera PD for allegedly being involved in various check fraud cases. If […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Calfire Fresno County Deputies rescue man from flooding creek

Tollhouse, Calif. — Around 3:00 pm on Saturday, dispatchers received a report of a 78-year-old man trapped in his pickup truck. The truck became stuck in a creek on his property after all of the rain caused it to quickly overflow. This occurred along Tollhouse Road, between Burrough Valley...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

