thesungazette.com
Suspect identified in Green Olive shooting
VISALIA – A few weeks after the shooting that left David Luna dead and another injured, the Visalia Police Department identified the shooter and arrested two for being accessories to homicide. On Dec. 22, the Violent Crimes Unit identified persons of interest including the shooter, identified as Angel Cazares,...
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received two different calls about a shooting victim near Turner and Jackson Avenues shortly after 6 p.m. When officers arrived, a Hispanic man in his 30s, who was not identified was...
Man dies from gunshot wound in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say they are investigating their 60th homicide of 2022 after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. Police say they responded to a call just after 6:00 p.m. on Jackson and Turner avenues near Belmont and Maple avenues. When they arrived authorities say they found a man on […]
GV Wire
Can You Help Fresno Deputies Catch Woman Suspected in Swindle of 103-Year-Old Man?
Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies want to quickly catch a woman who allegedly cashed a $12,000 check belonging to a 103-year-old man. The woman’s identity isn’t known, but a video camera at the Liquor King Store near Herndon and Blackstone avenues got a good shot of her. According...
thesungazette.com
Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare
Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Tulare PD identify suspect of assault with a blunt object
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Tulare Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon. Police say that on November 24, 2022, a female entered a local convenience store on the 100 block of North J Street with a blunt object similar to a billy club […]
One killed in shooting in east central Fresno, police say
A man has died after he was found with gunshot wounds in a roadway on Friday night.
KMPH.com
LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
Four people sent to the hospital following police car crash on Highway 180
Four people, including two police officers, are in the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning in central Fresno.
KMPH.com
Man and woman accused of armed robbery in Clovis arrested
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department announced the arrest of two people suspected of an armed robbery Wednesday morning in Clovis. Police say the man entered Advance America near Shaw and Peach around 10:30 a.m. The employees said he showed a handgun and demanded money. They gave...
Elderly man in hospital after assault and robbery in Clovis, suspect arrested
A robbery suspect is in custody after severely injuring elderly man and stealing his cell phone in Clovis.
KMPH.com
2 teens, 2 men arrested after traffic stop, multiple guns found
HANFORD, Calif. — Two teens and two adult men have all been arrested after a traffic stop leads to a chase in which a K-9 was brought in to help find one of them in Hanford, police say. Hanford PD carried out a traffic stop on Thursday due to...
KMPH.com
Man visiting Fresno missing since Monday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced that 66-year-old Jose Edward Fonseca has been missing since Monday morning. Police say Fonseca was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Peach and Church Avenues. He was in Fresno visiting relatives and is unfamiliar with the area.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Chhin Soun
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Chhin Soun. Chhin Soun is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 53-year-old Soun is 5' 6" tall, 170 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Chhin Soun is hiding, call...
Visalia bar shooting suspect's mother, step-father arrested
More details have been revealed about the arrests made in connection with a shooting that killed a security guard earlier this month.
Firearms, drugs seized, 1 arrested after search warrant in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple firearms and drugs were seized, and one woman was detained after a search warrant took place at a residence, officials with the Visalia Police Department said. According to the police, on Tuesday, December 13, the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gin Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) with the assistance of other California […]
Visalia fire displaces 10 residents, Visalia FD says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning apartment fire in Visalia displaced 10 residents on Thursday, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Fire officials say around 2:30 a.m. they responded to an apartment fire on the 1300 block of South Central. Upon arrival, fire crews said the two-story six-unit apartment building had smoke coming from […]
Madera PD in search of individuals for check fraud
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection with fraud cases. According to the Madera Police Department, they are looking to identify these two individuals shown in the photos provided by Madera PD for allegedly being involved in various check fraud cases. If […]
KMPH.com
Calfire Fresno County Deputies rescue man from flooding creek
Tollhouse, Calif. — Around 3:00 pm on Saturday, dispatchers received a report of a 78-year-old man trapped in his pickup truck. The truck became stuck in a creek on his property after all of the rain caused it to quickly overflow. This occurred along Tollhouse Road, between Burrough Valley...
Visalia Police identify shooter, arrest two accomplices, for bar shooting that killed security guard
Visalia Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal Green Olive bar shooting that took a security guard's life.
