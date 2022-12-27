ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Search for your missing money in La., 48 other states - all from one website

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Unclaimed Property items are part of an online search site that now features free and secure searches of 49 states’ unclaimed property departments. MissingMoney.com was recently revamped to grant citizens nationwide the ability to search multiple unclaimed property databases at one advertising-free site. MissingMoney.com is the only national search site endorsed by states.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Nice New Year’s weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is starting out with a dense fog advisory in effect through 10 a.m. for poor visibility. We have a few lingering light showers that will move out of the area by mid-morning, then a gradual clearing. The rest of the day will be dry and nice with highs in the lower 70s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Giveaway to offer EBR residents coats, gloves, blankets

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event will provide residents of East Baton Rouge Parish with winter coats, gloves, caps, blankets, and more. According to organizers, the drive-thru giveaway will start at 2 p.m....
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Fireworks stands in Baton Rouge area ready for customers ahead of New Year’s Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The New Year is fast approaching, which means fireworks stands in the Baton Rouge area are ready for customers throughout the weekend. Kyle Lewis with Pyro City Fireworks in Denham Springs said people are waiting until the last minute to buy fireworks due to the weather. He said inflation hasn’t changed prices. You can find all your firework favorites for about the same price as normal.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia among states with the least Christmas spirit

All states celebrate Christmas in their own way every year. However, some states fell short of having Christmas spirit in 2022. Christmas lights were hung. Christmas trees were decorated. Christmas cookies were baked. Christmas gifts were exchanged. However, Virginia was among those states with the least Christmas spirit.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAFB

Businesses struggle through tough economy; Velvet Cactus closes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A rough economy is causing problems for numerous businesses across the country. The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

What to be mindful of before ringing in the new year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As 2022 turns into 2023, some may ring in the new year with fireworks. But a joyous celebration for some could be harmful to others. “It’s very mindful to consider veterans at this time because we look at fireworks as beautiful displays in the sky, whereas veterans are like its explosives, which really it’s explosives and so the sounds that are associated with it as well as the sense sends them back in time to where their trauma started,” Doctor Jared Collins, a readjustment counselor for Veteran’s Affairs, said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired

Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports. Updated: 9 hours ago. Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Sugarcane farmers harvested most of crop before hard freeze

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In Louisiana, the weather is always challenging for agricultural producers and this year was no different. The beginning of October marks the start of the harvest season for sugarcane farmers. Coming off of days of back-to-back freezing temperatures, there were concerns about this year’s crop.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

What you need to know about Louisiana’s TikTok ban

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The popular social media app TikTok has the attention of lawmakers across the country, even on Capitol Hill. Concerns over national security have congressional members wanting to ban the app on government-issued devices. Now leaders in Louisiana are making similar moves on their own. With...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for the four missing passengers involved in an offshore helicopter crash in the gulf leaves a Louisiana family with questions tonight. The Matt family decided to speak out about aviation safety. The family fought hard to get “Jacobs Law” in place, requiring helicopter...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Better Business Bureau offers tips for dealing with flight cancellations, delays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau is offering tips for travelers as hundreds of flights continue to get canceled in Louisiana across the United States. As of the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28, no flights have been canceled or delayed at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. However, there were at least a dozen flight cancelations at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy