Medical Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Storing Biological Products, Blood Samples, Vaccines and More Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com

5G Chipset Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $92.05 Billion by 2030 with 21.8% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "5G Chipset Market by IC Type, Operational Frequency, Product, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 5G chipset market size was valued at $13.26 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $92.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR...
Global Lighting as a Service Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $4.52 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 49.31% - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Lighting as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global lighting as a service market size reached US$ 408.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 4,529.44 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 49.31% during 2021-2027.
High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Demand from Automotive and Electronics Industries Fuels Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global high performance alloys market is expected to grow from $9.01 billion in 2021 to $9.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The market is expected to grow to $12.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.
Global Residential Heat Pump Market Report to 2028 - Players Include Mitsubishi Electric, Danfoss, Daikin Industries and Carrier Global - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Residential Heat Pump Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Power Source (Electric Powered and Gas Powered), By Type (Air Source, Geothermal, and Water Source), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Residential Heat Pump Market size is...
Global Dried Fruit Market 2022 to 2027: Rising Urban Population and Per Capita Income Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Dried Fruit Market (2022-2027) by Drying Method, Form, Type, Application, Distribution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Dried Fruit Market is estimated to be USD 18.22 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach...
Finishing Lines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis Report 2022-2030 - All-In-One Solution Features Gaining Momentum - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Finishing Lines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth...
World Three Wheel E-Scooter Markets Report 2022: Industry Analysis 2017-2021 & Opportunity Assessment 2022-2032 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Three Wheel E-Scooter Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Three Wheel E-Scooter report offers a global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2032. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth...
Retinol (Vitamin A) Global Market Report 2022: Excellent Pharmacodynamic and Pharmacokinetic Effects Propels Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Retinol (Vitamin A) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The retinol (vitamin A) market is set to grow at a steady pace with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR)...
The Worldwide Fitness Clothing Industry is Expected to Reach $90.8 Billion by 2027: Increasing Innovations in Fabrics and Development in E-commerce Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Fitness Clothing Market (2022-2027) by Gender, Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Fitness Clothing Market is estimated to be USD 63.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 90.89 Bn...
The Worldwide Smart Air Purifiers Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2028: Rising Pollution in Developing Countries Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technique, By Product Type (Fume & Smoke Collectors, Dust Collectors), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Smart Air Purifiers Market size is...
Medical Writing for Medical Devices Training Course (March 15-16, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Medical Writing for Medical Devices Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive course has been designed to provide you with a thorough understanding of the essential aspects of medical writing, with a particular focus on medical devices. Writing for medical devices has its own particular...
Trex Company Announces Sale of Its Commercial Products Business
COMPANY RESOURCES TO FOCUS ON GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN OUTDOOR LIVING. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products today announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. (Trex Commercial) to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in Trex’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of 12th Regulatory Submission in China for PD-1 Inhibitor Tislelizumab
Submission seeks marketing authorization for first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma. BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global biotechnology company announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for tislelizumab in patients with first-line unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
Flower One Closes Canadian Restructuring Transaction and Implements Plan Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”). Today the Canadian parent company, together with its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”), announces: (i) the implementation of its previously announced plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) presented to affected creditors pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) and a Meeting Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ( “Canadian Court”) granted on November 25, 2022, which Plan was approved by the requisite majorities of affected creditors at a meeting on December 19, 2022 and sanctioned by the Canadian Court on December 21, 2022; and (ii) the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Plan, including a Canadian restructuring transaction pursuant to which the Canadian Company has ceased to own any U.S. operating subsidiaries.
Introduction of Aluminum Railings for Ontario Marketing from Northern Aluminum Railings
Northern Aluminum Railings is excited to announce the expansion of our business into Ontario! With a strong presence in the aluminum railing industry for over ten years, we are thrilled to bring our top-quality products and exceptional customer service to the Ontario market. Our team has a wealth of experience...
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 30 December 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Tom Signorelli & WS Capital Fund Announce Financial Boost of $14M to transform the food service space
Thomas Signorelli, on behalf of WS Capital Fund, proudly exemplifies their standing as industry giants by providing hefty funding to a contract manufacturer in the food service sector. This financial commitment solidifies their dedication to upholding unparalleled excellence within the field. WS Capital Fund demonstrates their commitment to their heritage...
Australian Based Wellness Studio inLIFE Wellness Opens Up For Franchising Opportunities In Response To Its Overwhelming Success
The inLIFE Wellness brand has grown exponentially in a short time with industry veteran Scott Capelin at the helm. Scott Capelin has started, built, and sold a number of successful health clubs over the past 2 decades, and his latest offering - inLIFE Wellness - is the culmination of everything he has learned and occupies an untapped niche in the wellness market.
ING completes share buyback programme; remaining €297 million cash to be paid to shareholders in January
ING completes share buyback programme; remaining €297 million cash to be paid to shareholders in January. ING announced today that it has completed the share buyback programme which started on 3 November 2022. The total number of shares repurchased under the programme is 107,032,745 ordinary shares at an average price of €11.25 for a total consideration of €1,203,635,570.77.
Halmahera Resources Enters into a New Renewable Energy Purchase Agreement
Halmahera Resources implements sustainable development by creating, developing, operating, and owning utility-scale renewable energy initiatives. Halmahera Resources, ISIN: IDA003250200, a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates, is pleased to announce a new contract in place to acquire hydroelectric power. The action aims to strengthen the corporate environmental policy, which, among other things, calls for a progressive shift in the company's operations toward carbon-free energy. The deregulated bilateral power purchase agreement was established between Halmahera Resources and a local hydropower company. More details about the partner and the contract will be made available at a later date.
