Safe-T Group Ltd. Is Posting Record-Setting Revenues; Momentum Into 2023 Expected To Continue That Trend ($SFET)

GAMCO Expects to Report Diluted EPS for 2022 of $2.37 to $2.47 Per Share
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (OTCQX:GAMI) announced today that it expects to report calendar 2022 diluted earnings in the range of $2.37 to $2.47 per share versus $2.73 per share for 2021. GAMCO will enter 2023 as a deregistered company trading under the symbol “GAMI” on the OTCQX platform....
The Worldwide Fitness Clothing Industry is Expected to Reach $90.8 Billion by 2027: Increasing Innovations in Fabrics and Development in E-commerce Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Fitness Clothing Market (2022-2027) by Gender, Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Fitness Clothing Market is estimated to be USD 63.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 90.89 Bn...
Following Previously Announced Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for its U.S. Business, CI Financial Confirms Intent to Voluntarily Delist from the NYSE and Deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) (“CI”) announced today that it has submitted a formal notice to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of its decision to voluntarily delist its common shares from NYSE. Following the proposed delisting, CI expects that it will suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CIX” and CI will remain a reporting issuer in Canada. The plan for the proposed U.S. delisting was initially outlined in CI’s Q3 2022 corporate earnings communications.
Global Dried Fruit Market 2022 to 2027: Rising Urban Population and Per Capita Income Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Dried Fruit Market (2022-2027) by Drying Method, Form, Type, Application, Distribution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Dried Fruit Market is estimated to be USD 18.22 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach...
ING completes share buyback programme; remaining €297 million cash to be paid to shareholders in January
ING completes share buyback programme; remaining €297 million cash to be paid to shareholders in January. ING announced today that it has completed the share buyback programme which started on 3 November 2022. The total number of shares repurchased under the programme is 107,032,745 ordinary shares at an average price of €11.25 for a total consideration of €1,203,635,570.77.
Finishing Lines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis Report 2022-2030 - All-In-One Solution Features Gaining Momentum - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Finishing Lines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth...
Tom Signorelli & WS Capital Fund Announce Financial Boost of $14M to transform the food service space
Thomas Signorelli, on behalf of WS Capital Fund, proudly exemplifies their standing as industry giants by providing hefty funding to a contract manufacturer in the food service sector. This financial commitment solidifies their dedication to upholding unparalleled excellence within the field. WS Capital Fund demonstrates their commitment to their heritage...
Ault Alpha Has Purchased 50 Million Shares of Common Stock of BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), announced today that its related party, Ault Alpha, LP (“Ault Alpha”), has purchased an aggregate of 50 million shares of common stock of BitNile since it first started buying in September 2021. Ault Alpha purchases common stock of BitNile pursuant to a plan previously adopted pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The 50 million shares of common stock represent approximately 13% of the Company as of today.
Global Lighting as a Service Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $4.52 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 49.31% - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Lighting as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global lighting as a service market size reached US$ 408.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 4,529.44 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 49.31% during 2021-2027.
The Worldwide Smart Air Purifiers Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2028: Rising Pollution in Developing Countries Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technique, By Product Type (Fume & Smoke Collectors, Dust Collectors), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Smart Air Purifiers Market size is...
Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Power generation and energy storage systems maker Generac Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNRC) stock has been a heartbreaker. Shares were trading at a high of $524.31 just over a year ago before shares fell to a new weekly lower low of $86.29 in late December, falling below its pre-pandemic levels. With...
Trex Company Announces Sale of Its Commercial Products Business
COMPANY RESOURCES TO FOCUS ON GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN OUTDOOR LIVING. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products today announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. (Trex Commercial) to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in Trex’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Isekai, the Pearl of the Digital Blue Ocean Era announces its official launch
-There may soon be a strong new player on the field in the first half of the 2023 NFT season. The Isekai series NFT will be officially launched in the first half of the year!. The ACGN derivative content creation digital platform Isekai will officially open the sale of NFT in the first half of 2023. The platform reported that there are one billion pieces of currency on sale. The specific time of the sale will be announced in the coming weeks, and the platform will determine whether to issue more or fix the total amount based on the circulation of the NFT market in the near future.
5G Chipset Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $92.05 Billion by 2030 with 21.8% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "5G Chipset Market by IC Type, Operational Frequency, Product, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 5G chipset market size was valued at $13.26 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $92.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR...
Flower One Closes Canadian Restructuring Transaction and Implements Plan Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”). Today the Canadian parent company, together with its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”), announces: (i) the implementation of its previously announced plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) presented to affected creditors pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) and a Meeting Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ( “Canadian Court”) granted on November 25, 2022, which Plan was approved by the requisite majorities of affected creditors at a meeting on December 19, 2022 and sanctioned by the Canadian Court on December 21, 2022; and (ii) the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Plan, including a Canadian restructuring transaction pursuant to which the Canadian Company has ceased to own any U.S. operating subsidiaries.
Retinol (Vitamin A) Global Market Report 2022: Excellent Pharmacodynamic and Pharmacokinetic Effects Propels Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Retinol (Vitamin A) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The retinol (vitamin A) market is set to grow at a steady pace with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR)...
Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
At first glance, it might seem like Kintara Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KTRA) would not be a good investment. After all, analysts gave the stock a HOLD rating after its Q3 earnings report in November. However, that rating alone is not enough to understand the full scope of possibility in its future, which suggest big things to come.
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GOTU) f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. (“GSX”) (NYSE: GSX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Demand from Automotive and Electronics Industries Fuels Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global high performance alloys market is expected to grow from $9.01 billion in 2021 to $9.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The market is expected to grow to $12.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.
Global Residential Heat Pump Market Report to 2028 - Players Include Mitsubishi Electric, Danfoss, Daikin Industries and Carrier Global - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Residential Heat Pump Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Power Source (Electric Powered and Gas Powered), By Type (Air Source, Geothermal, and Water Source), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Residential Heat Pump Market size is...
