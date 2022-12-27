Read full article on original website
Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Assess 2023 Headwinds, Fed Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Thursday as investors weighed recession risks and assessed the outlook for Federal Reserve policy in the new year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was lower by 6 basis point at 3.826%. The 2-year Treasury yield dipped below the flat line to 4.357%. Yields...
Treasury Yields Rise Slightly on Final Day of 2022, 10-Year Yield Ends Year Below 4%
Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as traders wrapped up a brutal 2022 for bond investing and assessed the potential headwinds markets could face in the new year. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 4 basis points to 3.88%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose roughly 6 basis points and was last trading near 4.43%.
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher After Wall Street Rebound
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher after Wall Street rebounded overnight, recovering most losses from the previous session. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.47%, carrying on the sentiment from the U.S. session. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.39% and the...
European Stocks Log Worst Year Since 2018 as Rate Hikes, Ukraine War Rattle Markets
LONDON — European markets wrapped up their worst year since 2018 as Russia's war in Ukraine, high inflation and tightening monetary policy hammered risk assets around the world. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed the last trading day of 2022 down 1.3% — but it was lower by 12.76%...
The Fed Won't Be What Drives Markets in 2023, Wealth Manager Says
The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
5 Tax and Investment Changes That Could Boost Your Finances in 2023 Amid Economic Uncertainty
Despite a difficult 2022, experts say there are key opportunities to boost your finances in the new year. Rising inflation has prompted updates from the IRS, broadly affecting Americans' finances, including retirement savings and taxes. And recent legislation, including "Secure 2.0" provisions, may present further options for 2023. After a...
Worried About the Economy? These 5 Successful Companies Were Started During the Great Recession
With experts still debating whether or not 2023 will bring a recession, you might be wary of starting a new venture anytime soon. That's understandable. When the economy is in turmoil, new businesses can face greater hurdles than usual. A downturn could convince investors to hold back their funding. Potential customers could think twice about spending on new products.
VanEck Is Winding Down Its Russia ETFs After Invasion Froze U.S. Investing in Moscow
VanEck is liquidating its Russia-centric exchange-traded funds after the ongoing war in Europe has effectively severed the Russian market from Western investors. Russia ETFs plunged after the country's army invaded Ukraine. Moscow's stock market was closed temporarily, and ongoing sanctions mean that major stocks like Gazprom still cannot be traded in the West, creating liquidity concerns for the funds.
Platinum Surged to Its Best Quarter Since 2008
Platinum rose almost 2% on Friday to $1,086 per troy ounce, up more than 26% from the start of the quarter. China has imported excessive amounts of platinum since 2019, according to the World Platinum Investment Council. The Council anticipates a platinum deficit in 2023, with demand growing by 19%,...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tesla, Cal-Maine, Southwest and Others
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla rallied 4.4% in the premarket after posting its first rise in eight sessions Wednesday, softening the blow to its stock in what will still be the worst year ever for Tesla shares. Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) – Cal-Maine slid 4.9% in premarket trading after its quarterly...
Here's Why the U.S. Electric Grid Isn't Running on 100% Renewable Energy Yet
The technology to generate electricity with renewable resources like wind and solar has existed for decades. So why isn't the electric grid already 100% renewable?. Technologies like batteries and transmission lines would need to be scaled up dramatically. There would also have to be profound cultural and political shifts with...
FTX's Japanese Users Will Be Able to Start Withdrawing Funds From February
FTX Japan says it is developing a system to resume withdrawals through the website of Liquid Japan, a crypto exchange it acquired earlier this year. Japanese FTX customers will be able to transfer assets from FTX Japan to Liquid Japan, and then withdraw from Liquid Japan, by mid-February. Clients of...
European Natural Gas Prices Return to Pre-Ukraine War Levels
LONDON — European natural gas prices fell this week to levels not seen since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Front-month natural gas futures on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, the benchmark contract in Europe, plunged in recent weeks to bottom out below 77 euros ($81.91) per megawatt hour, a level not seen since February — prior to the beginning of a full scale war in Ukraine.
$1 Million in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest in These 10 States—Almost Half Are in the Southeast
Nearly 30% of millennials and 25% of Gen Zers think they'll need $1 million or more to retire comfortably according to the recent CNBC Make It: Your Money survey, conducted in partnership with Momentive. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But...
This 28-Year-Old Ex-Stock Trader Became a Self-Made Millionaire This Year—Her Best Money Lessons for 2023
It's hard for Lauren Simmons to answer the question: "What do you do for a living?" Between clinching speaking engagements, brand partnerships, TV appearances, a book deal and executive producing a movie about her life on Wall Street, Simmons's expertise spans far and wide. And thanks to that business prowess,...
