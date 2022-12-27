ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

New Hampshire mother accused of giving birth, leaving newborn alone in woods to face a judge

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnX0x_0jvQEKFl00

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young mother from New Hampshire is facing charges after police say she gave birth to a baby in the woods early Monday morning and then waited nearly an hour to direct police to the newborn child’s location.

Alexandra Eckersley, 26, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsboro Superior Court North on a felony charge of reckless conduct, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Manchester officers responded to the area of the West Side Arena just before 1 a.m. for a report of a woman who had given birth to a baby in the woods, according to police. Officers searched the area where the mother of the baby directed them, but they were unable to locate the child.

After nearly an hour, the mother, Eckersley, revealed the true location of the baby and led officers to the area, police said. There, officers found the baby and had them transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the newborn child.

Eckersley also faces an unrelated charge out of Concord District Court for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child.

An investigation remains ongoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15alZs_0jvQEKFl00

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Manchester, NH man arrested after second standoff with police in 48 hours

MANCHESTER, NH — A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested Saturday after his second altercation with police within 48 hours. According to Manchester Police, officers were called to 381 Myrtle Street at approximately 10 am for a report of a man acting erratically. Police were called to the same address on Thursday, December 29 for an incident involving the same man, 30-year-old Tyler Campbell.
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead

YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities said. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
YORK, ME
newportdispatch.com

7 arrested in Newport, New Hampshire drug sweep

NEWPORT — Seven people were arrested in Newport during an operation called Holiday Safe Streets. Police say following the arrests of Bryan Poisson and Braytn Kelley on November 28, 2022, on charges of robbery and sale of controlled drugs, the Newport Police Department and its law enforcement partners continued the investigation into a larger conspiracy to commit robberies, identity fraud, and sale of controlled drugs including Xanax, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Codeine, and marijuana.
NEWPORT, NH
CBS Boston

Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
DOVER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman shot on MBTA bus, police investigating

BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound on an MBTA bus Friday evening. According to MBTA Transit Police, officers found a 60-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen at 5: 25 p.m. The victim was conscious and alert when...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Woman accused of giving birth in New Hampshire woods, abandoning newborn pleads not guilty

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman accused of giving birth in the woods and abandoning her newborn on Christmas night entered pleas of not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, appeared in court by phone from a hospital and pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct.
CONCORD, NH
newstalknewengland.com

Derek Daprato Of Hooksett, New Hampshire Pleads Gulty In Violent Maine Home Invasion Case

On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Portland, Maine, Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interfering with commerce by violence and aiding and abetting the same, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same.
HOOKSETT, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
140K+
Followers
149K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy