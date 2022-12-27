New Hampshire mother accused of giving birth, leaving newborn alone in woods to face a judge

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young mother from New Hampshire is facing charges after police say she gave birth to a baby in the woods early Monday morning and then waited nearly an hour to direct police to the newborn child’s location.

Alexandra Eckersley, 26, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsboro Superior Court North on a felony charge of reckless conduct, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Manchester officers responded to the area of the West Side Arena just before 1 a.m. for a report of a woman who had given birth to a baby in the woods, according to police. Officers searched the area where the mother of the baby directed them, but they were unable to locate the child.

After nearly an hour, the mother, Eckersley, revealed the true location of the baby and led officers to the area, police said. There, officers found the baby and had them transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the newborn child.

Eckersley also faces an unrelated charge out of Concord District Court for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

