County: Cardboard, recyclables no longer picked up in Batesville; items must be taken to Recycling Center
After Independence County officials pulled recycling collection trailers from Batesville earlier this month, the county recycling program now says it will stop picking up cardboard and recyclables from city businesses. In a letter sent to Batesville businesses dated Dec. 20, 2022, the Independence County Recycling program said due to recycling...
Mary Hardison, 94, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 94-year-old Mary Hardison of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Mary Hardison died Saturday in Walnut Ridge.
Opal Maxine Ghrist, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Opal Maxine Ghrist, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Opal was born on November 19, 1929, in Mitchell, Arkansas, to John Richman and Olva Sue Mitchell Harris. She graduated from Viola High School and then she married Donald Ghrist on November 19, 1949 in Gainesville, Missouri. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and gardening. Opal loved her family, especially her grandsons and great-grandsons.
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident in Fulton County
An accident in Fulton County claimed the life one and injured another December 22 on U.S. Highway 63. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Faith Babcock of Caruthersville, Mo. was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63 when she crossed the double yellow line striking a vehicle .
Krooked Kreek Water Association issues boil order for entire system
Two new boil water orders were issued Thursday for the Krooked Kreek Water Association in both Boone and Newton counties. The entire system of Krooked Kreek Water Association is under the boil order due to an issue of individual frozen lines preventing the tank from filling. The boil order issued...
Boil orders issued for 3 communities in the Twin Lakes area
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued several boil orders for communities in the KTLO listening area.In Baxter County, all customers in the Big Flat Waterworks system are under a boil order due to a frozen line coming in from the well to the pump house. In Fulton County, all...
Salvage yard fire destroys $300k worth of parts, 100 cars
A fire that swept through a north Batesville auto salvage yard earlier this week destroyed an estimated $300,000 worth of auto parts. Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales owner Jon Jarvis told Region 8 News yesterday that over 100 cars were lost in the blaze. “It’s just junk to other people, but...
Billy Joe McGoldrick, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Billy Joe “Bucky” McGoldrick, 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. Billy was born on December 24, 1940, in West Plains, Missouri, to Joe Luther and Opal Marie Bennett McGoldrick. He graduated from Rock Island, Illinois High School. He started his railroad career with Rock Island Line, where he worked his way up to Yard Master before retiring and moving to Arkansas in 1981. He married Amelia on July 20, 1985 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was a member of the College and North Church of Christ. He enjoyed riding horses, fishing, golfing, and playing cards.
Lawrence “Larry” Jerome Schmitz, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Lawrence “Larry” Jerome Schmitz, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. He was born on September 4, 1940, in Springfield, IL, to Alfred and Ellen Kelly Schmitz. He attended Cathedral Boys High School in Springfield. Larry married Patricia Joan White on January 20, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Church, she preceded him in death July 2, 2002. He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the US Army. Larry founded Ozark Boat Docks Inc. (OBD) after building many homes in the Oakland Area. He was best known for his love of horse racing.
Patty Lynn Allen, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Patty Lynn Allen of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away December 24, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born January 15, 1949, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Lillian Hutchinson Robertson. Patty has lived in Mountain Home since moving from Baden, Pennsylvania in 1968. She married Carroll Allen on November 17, 1994. Patty loved helping children and was a school bus driver for Mountain Home Public Schools for 32 years. She enjoyed holidays and family dinners, swimming and boating, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arkansas Razorbacks. Patty especially loved spending time with her family, grandkids, and pets.
Man in Boone County crashes vehicle into residence
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in Bergman for a report of a vehicle crashing into a home. While en route to the scene, the caller reported the suspect, 28-year-old Ismael Lopez, was sitting in the car yelling and threatening to drive the car into the residence again.
Parts of Missouri Route AC closed beginning January 3
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) states Missouri Route AC in Douglas and Ozark counties will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway beginning January 3. The section of roadway between Route 14 in Douglas County and County Road 178 in Ozark County is set to be closed,...
Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision
Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
Salesville Planning and Zoning to discuss tiny homes
The Salesville Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Thursday evening at 6 in the Salesville City Hall. The agenda includes discussion regarding regulations and procedures for tiny homes.
Larry Gene Quick, 78, Mountain Home (Roller)
Larry Gene Quick was born in Mammoth, MO on May 27, 1944. He attended Mountain Home Public Schools. He married Elaine Pleasant in 1963. He served on the Baxter County Quorum Court, the Baxter County Fair Board and the Mountain Home Saddle Club. He owned Pleasant Mill and Timber from 1973 until 1990. He was a truck driver from 1990 until his retirement.
Missouri man charged for stealing hospital vehicle
A Missouri man is facing multiple charges for stealing a hospital vehicle and breaking into a home.According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to a residence on a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported when he returned to his home he noticed...
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
