A Baxter County man is facing charges after authorities allege he entered the residence of a woman without consent and took pictures of her while she was in bed. The arrest affidavit for Rinney Dee Rudolph Crawford, 40, of Mountain Home, accuses Crawford of entering the residence of the victim in May of 2022 and taking “nude and covered photos of her and a male companion while in bed.” The affidavit alleges Crawford then texted the images to the victim and the victim’s mother.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO