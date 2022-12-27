Read full article on original website
Aaron Scalf
4d ago
oh no people were doing things with their money and lives without the government knowing, or getting its cut. that is the only reason its illegal
whiterivernow.com
Mtn. Home man arrested after allegedly entering residence without consent
A Baxter County man is facing charges after authorities allege he entered the residence of a woman without consent and took pictures of her while she was in bed. The arrest affidavit for Rinney Dee Rudolph Crawford, 40, of Mountain Home, accuses Crawford of entering the residence of the victim in May of 2022 and taking “nude and covered photos of her and a male companion while in bed.” The affidavit alleges Crawford then texted the images to the victim and the victim’s mother.
KTLO
Missouri man charged for stealing hospital vehicle
A Missouri man is facing multiple charges for stealing a hospital vehicle and breaking into a home.According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to a residence on a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported when he returned to his home he noticed...
KTLO
Man in Boone County crashes vehicle into residence
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in Bergman for a report of a vehicle crashing into a home. While en route to the scene, the caller reported the suspect, 28-year-old Ismael Lopez, was sitting in the car yelling and threatening to drive the car into the residence again.
houstonherald.com
Area man facing multiple felony charges after Cabool, Houston traffic stops
An area man faces a four felony charges after traffic stops Oct. 18 in Houston and Dec. 7 in Cabool. Harry L. Shaffer, 54, of Pomona, is charged with second-degree trafficking drugs and driving while revoked/suspended from the first incident and possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked/suspended from the second. The charges were filed Dec. 23.
KTLO
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident in Fulton County
An accident in Fulton County claimed the life one and injured another December 22 on U.S. Highway 63. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Faith Babcock of Caruthersville, Mo. was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63 when she crossed the double yellow line striking a vehicle .
KTLO
Baxter County man arrested for aggravated assault against a first responder
A Baxter County man has been arrested for aggravated assault against a first responder and failure to control or report a dangerous fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, Baxter County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a structure fire in Henderson Monday night. While en route, dispatch advised there was a male outside of the residence waving a gun around and acting strange. They further stated fire personnel had a gun pulled on them by the male and would not let them put out the fire.
KTLO
Keeping gambling house charge dropped in one case; another one opened
While a charge of keeping a gambling house in Mountain Home has just been filed, the same charge filed earlier against a Green Forest man has been settled and dismissed. In late July, 33-year-old Daniel Scallorn was arrested and charged with operating gambling houses in Mountain Home and Harrison. Both businesses are shut down.
KTLO
Izard County man charged for theft of prescription medication
An Izard County man has been arrested for two counts of fraudulent practices controlled substances and one count of theft of property after stealing prescription medications from a Calico Rock physicians office. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Hometown Clinic in...
KTLO
Man hired for work arrested for theft of property
A Baxter County man has been arrested for being paid to complete work on a property and not performing the work. According to the probable cause affidavit, owners of a property in Gassville hired 49-year-old Jimmy William Cagle in May of 2021 to perform work for a new deck. Cagle allegedly presented a quote of $52,000 for the work and asked for a $20,000 deposit for material and other considerations, including subcontractors. The victims paid Cagle the $20,000 from their account.
KTLO
Mary Hardison, 94, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 94-year-old Mary Hardison of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Mary Hardison died Saturday in Walnut Ridge.
whiterivernow.com
Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision
Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
KTLO
Baxter County man arrested for stealing water
A Baxter County man has been arrested after tampering with a water meter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Northeast Public Water Authority (NPWA) stating a water meter had been tampered with, causing a large water leak. Employees stated...
KTLO
Over 100 cars consumed in Batesville salvage yard fire
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. — A smoke plume across the sky in Batesville had many people concerned Wednesday. At its center was a blaze consuming more than 150 cars. According to KARK, Jon Jarvis owns Chinquapin Auto Salvage, the site of the massive fire. “Holy Smokes. What am I going...
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Authorities believe salvage yard blaze started from burning brush pile
UPDATE — Dec. 28, 2022, 6:45 p.m.: The fire at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales appears to be extinguished. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens tells White River Now that the blaze started from a burning brush pile next to the business and spread to the salvage yard. Stephens said he believes an estimated 200 vehicles caught fire in the blaze.
KTLO
A four car accident in Howell County leaves one person with moderate injuries
A Howell County woman suffered moderate injuries in a four car accident Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 63 one mile south of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle was stopped to turn left with one vehicle behind them. The third vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Ellea Dennison of West Plains, struck the second vehicle, causing a chain reaction. A fourth vehicle struck Dennison.
KTLO
Larry Gene Quick, 78, Mountain Home (Roller)
Larry Gene Quick was born in Mammoth, MO on May 27, 1944. He attended Mountain Home Public Schools. He married Elaine Pleasant in 1963. He served on the Baxter County Quorum Court, the Baxter County Fair Board and the Mountain Home Saddle Club. He owned Pleasant Mill and Timber from 1973 until 1990. He was a truck driver from 1990 until his retirement.
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
KTLO
Billy Joe McGoldrick, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Billy Joe “Bucky” McGoldrick, 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. Billy was born on December 24, 1940, in West Plains, Missouri, to Joe Luther and Opal Marie Bennett McGoldrick. He graduated from Rock Island, Illinois High School. He started his railroad career with Rock Island Line, where he worked his way up to Yard Master before retiring and moving to Arkansas in 1981. He married Amelia on July 20, 1985 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was a member of the College and North Church of Christ. He enjoyed riding horses, fishing, golfing, and playing cards.
KTLO
Krooked Kreek Water Association issues boil order for entire system
Two new boil water orders were issued Thursday for the Krooked Kreek Water Association in both Boone and Newton counties. The entire system of Krooked Kreek Water Association is under the boil order due to an issue of individual frozen lines preventing the tank from filling. The boil order issued...
KTLO
Jerry Russell, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Jerry Russell of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Jerry Russell died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
