Illinois State

WCIA

Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglc.net

Judge rules Illinois’ pre-trial fairness act unconstitutional

KANKAKEE – An Illinois Circuit Judge ruled yesterday that a provision to eliminate the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes in the state is unconstitutional. The ruling decided by Judge Thomas Cunnington of the 21st Judicial Circuit means that the bail reform legislation that was set to begin on January 1st will not go into effect in the 65 counties that were part of the lawsuit. An appeal is expected to be filed by Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to the Illinois Supreme Court. Kankakee County State’s Attorney James Rowe argued the law violated a constitutional provision that says “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.” LaSalle, Livingston, Grundy, and DeKalb Counties were part of the lawsuit and will not be eliminating cash bail. Bureau, Lee and Putnam Counties, who were not part of the group of counties who combined their court cases to the 21st Judicial Circuit will eliminate cash bail on January 1st.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

IL: FOID card to automatically renew for people with fingerprints on file

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) says as of January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, ISP will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for people who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP, specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. Police […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions

Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Area counties won’t eliminate cash bail Jan. 1 as Illinois Supreme Court is asked to weigh in

(25 News Now) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the formal paperwork on Friday to appeal a ruling on the elimination of cash bail to the Illinois Supreme Court. A Kankakee County judge late Wednesday declared the controversial SAFE-T-Act provision unconstitutional because the legislature does not have the authority to make decisions about pretrial release. The judge said that power rests with the judicial branch.
ILLINOIS STATE
thesouthlandjournal.com

Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People

Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People (Sorento, IL) — Today, former Republican nominee for Illinois Attorney General Tom DeVore released a statement calling Attorney General Kwame Raoul a liar. Much of DeVore’s recent race for the seat centered around the unconstitutionality of the SAFE-T Act. He stated:
ILLINOIS STATE
wglc.net

Minimum wage set to increase in Illinois January 1

SPRINGFIELD – As part of the plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, another step raise in the hourly wage is set to take effect across the state of Illinois on January 1. The minimum wage will be raised to $13 an hour, up from $12 an hour in 2022. The law to slowly raise wages was signed into law in 2019, however, the new rate does not apply to those who receive tips, who will see their base wage rise to just $7.80 an hour. Those under 18 who work less than 650 hours per year will have a minimum set at $10.50 an hour.
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

GOP: Expect “chaos”

While they welcome a judge’s ruling Wednesday that lifting cash bail is unconstitutional in Illinois, the state’s Republicans still say there’s a mess – and Democrats are to blame. The Pretrial Fairness Act was to take effect Sunday. But dozens of state’s attorneys filed suit, and...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State

At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Minimum Wage To Increase On New Year’s Day

Some workers could be getting a raise on Sunday. New Year’s Day marks the latest increase in Illinois’s minimum wage, which will climb to $13 an hour. A 2019 law is gradually increasing the state’s minimum wage, up to a peak of $15 an hour in 2025. The minimum wage for tipped workers also goes up on January 1st, to $7.80 an hour.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
ILLINOIS STATE

