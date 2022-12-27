Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Attorney General not pleased with last-minute efforts to block parts of SAFE-T Act
Attorney General Kwame Raoul is expressing his frustration with the last-minute effort of some States Attorneys around the state to block the start of the SAFE-T acts cashless bail system. Raoul calls the actions seeking the temporary restraining orders as improperly entered on the last business day before January 1st...
Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
State of Illinois appeals decision blocking elimination of cash bail
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is seeking to overturn a judge's ruling blocking a new state law supported by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that eliminates cash bail.
foxillinois.com
Governor Pritzker orders all state owned & occupied buildings flags to fly half-staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Department of Central Management Services received notice from Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday. All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Brian Rehnberg of the North Park Fire Department.
wglc.net
Judge rules Illinois’ pre-trial fairness act unconstitutional
KANKAKEE – An Illinois Circuit Judge ruled yesterday that a provision to eliminate the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes in the state is unconstitutional. The ruling decided by Judge Thomas Cunnington of the 21st Judicial Circuit means that the bail reform legislation that was set to begin on January 1st will not go into effect in the 65 counties that were part of the lawsuit. An appeal is expected to be filed by Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to the Illinois Supreme Court. Kankakee County State’s Attorney James Rowe argued the law violated a constitutional provision that says “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.” LaSalle, Livingston, Grundy, and DeKalb Counties were part of the lawsuit and will not be eliminating cash bail. Bureau, Lee and Putnam Counties, who were not part of the group of counties who combined their court cases to the 21st Judicial Circuit will eliminate cash bail on January 1st.
IL: FOID card to automatically renew for people with fingerprints on file
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) says as of January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, ISP will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for people who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP, specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. Police […]
rockrivercurrent.com
From a ban on latex gloves to an official state snake: Nearly 200 new laws take effect Jan. 1
ROCKFORD — Starting Sunday, Illinois has a new state snake. It also has an official state rock. And, food service workers will no longer be allowed to wear latex gloves during food preparation. Those are just a few of nearly 200 laws that take effect on Jan. 1. They...
Washington Examiner
Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions
Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
25newsnow.com
Area counties won’t eliminate cash bail Jan. 1 as Illinois Supreme Court is asked to weigh in
(25 News Now) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the formal paperwork on Friday to appeal a ruling on the elimination of cash bail to the Illinois Supreme Court. A Kankakee County judge late Wednesday declared the controversial SAFE-T-Act provision unconstitutional because the legislature does not have the authority to make decisions about pretrial release. The judge said that power rests with the judicial branch.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People
Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People (Sorento, IL) — Today, former Republican nominee for Illinois Attorney General Tom DeVore released a statement calling Attorney General Kwame Raoul a liar. Much of DeVore’s recent race for the seat centered around the unconstitutionality of the SAFE-T Act. He stated:
Several new Illinois laws affect the education system
(The Center Square) – A host of new laws go into effect in 2023 that will affect education in Illinois. In the wake of school shootings across the country, there are measures to address trauma. One law mandates school board members to receive training on trauma-informed practices. Practices include...
Cash Bail Won't Be Eliminated on Jan. 1 in These Illinois Counties After SAFE-T Act Ruling
In at least 65 Illinois counties, cash bail will remain in place on Jan. 1 unlike the rest of the state following a judge's ruling that the pre-trial release provisions in the SAFE-T act are unconstitutional. The dozens of counties were part of a class-action lawsuit brought by several prosecutors...
Several New Driving Laws to Go Into Effect Jan. 1 in Illinois
More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of 2023, including a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to learn about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, changes are coming across the state.
wglc.net
Minimum wage set to increase in Illinois January 1
SPRINGFIELD – As part of the plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, another step raise in the hourly wage is set to take effect across the state of Illinois on January 1. The minimum wage will be raised to $13 an hour, up from $12 an hour in 2022. The law to slowly raise wages was signed into law in 2019, however, the new rate does not apply to those who receive tips, who will see their base wage rise to just $7.80 an hour. Those under 18 who work less than 650 hours per year will have a minimum set at $10.50 an hour.
Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash bail. Here’s why women led the push for reform
On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the country to officially eliminate its cash bail system when the Pretrial Fairness Act goes into effect. Under the new system, a person will only be detained before trial if a judge determines that they pose a threat to others or have a likelihood of being a flight risk.
wdbr.com
GOP: Expect “chaos”
While they welcome a judge’s ruling Wednesday that lifting cash bail is unconstitutional in Illinois, the state’s Republicans still say there’s a mess – and Democrats are to blame. The Pretrial Fairness Act was to take effect Sunday. But dozens of state’s attorneys filed suit, and...
10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State
At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
wmay.com
Illinois Minimum Wage To Increase On New Year’s Day
Some workers could be getting a raise on Sunday. New Year’s Day marks the latest increase in Illinois’s minimum wage, which will climb to $13 an hour. A 2019 law is gradually increasing the state’s minimum wage, up to a peak of $15 an hour in 2025. The minimum wage for tipped workers also goes up on January 1st, to $7.80 an hour.
wmay.com
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Gun control advocates question Illinois’ proposed assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers are moving quickly on a bill that would ban assault weapons in the state. They could vote on the bill in the next couple of weeks. Gun control advocates have long called for assault weapon bans at both the state and federal level, but that proposal is now on […]
Comments / 3