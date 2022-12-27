ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois license plate renewal fees dropping for some

A new Illinois law taking effect January 1, 2023 reduces license plate fees for low-income seniors and people with disabilities. The cost of a yearly license plate sticker will drop from $24 to just $10. More information is available at www.ilaging.illinois.gov. Click on "programs" then "benefit access" and follow the...
IL: FOID card to automatically renew for people with fingerprints on file

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) says as of January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, ISP will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for people who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP, specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. Police […]
License plate fees for low-income older drivers and those with disabilities reduced

SPRINGFIELD – Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year, according to the Illinois Department on Aging. Drivers who qualify will pay only $10 for their license plate stickers, a decrease from $24. To qualify, residents must be at least 65 years of age or 16 years of age and disabled, as well as meet income requirements. For a household containing one person, the annual income cap is around $33,000.
Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
Minimum wage set to increase in Illinois January 1

SPRINGFIELD – As part of the plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, another step raise in the hourly wage is set to take effect across the state of Illinois on January 1. The minimum wage will be raised to $13 an hour, up from $12 an hour in 2022. The law to slowly raise wages was signed into law in 2019, however, the new rate does not apply to those who receive tips, who will see their base wage rise to just $7.80 an hour. Those under 18 who work less than 650 hours per year will have a minimum set at $10.50 an hour.
Seniors get a break on license plate fees

Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. Under the new law which takes effect Jan. 1, drivers who qualify for the Benefit Access Program will pay only $10 for their license plate stickers, a decrease from $24 currently.
$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season

Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023

(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
Pet shop, other businesses, destroyed in Mendota fire

MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a devastating fire in the LaSalle County community of Mendota.It broke out overnight, destroying multiple businesses, including a pet store. Around 50 mice, frogs, fish and snakes died in the fire, but at least two animals survived. 
Area counties won’t eliminate cash bail Jan. 1 as Illinois Supreme Court is asked to weigh in

(25 News Now) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the formal paperwork on Friday to appeal a ruling on the elimination of cash bail to the Illinois Supreme Court. A Kankakee County judge late Wednesday declared the controversial SAFE-T-Act provision unconstitutional because the legislature does not have the authority to make decisions about pretrial release. The judge said that power rests with the judicial branch.
