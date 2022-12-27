ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Kendra M.

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Costco Sees the Possible End of a Major Problem

Before the covid pandemic, few Americans ever thought about the supply chain. Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
ATLANTA, GA
