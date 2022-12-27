Read full article on original website
Metro Atlanta family of 5 tries to salvage what's left of their belonging after bursting pipes flood their home
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Families across metro Atlanta are trying to salvage their belonging after bursting pipes flooded their homes. Ruvene Castillo's Christmas holiday was abruptly interrupted when she noticed water leaking inside her apartment. "We thought it was from the bathroom, from when we left the faucets dripping," she...
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
Residents question their rights as pipe, sprinkler systems fail in freezing weather
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of Metro Atlanta residents continue to struggle with the aftermath of the Arctic Blast. One woman living at the Decatur Highlands apartments is now staying with a friend, three days after she said the complex's sprinklers system froze, causing pipes to burst and flood her apartment.
Leaks at empty buildings making water outage worse, Clayton County officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority needs the community's help to find leaks in unoccupied properties. County leaders are asking the public to report any leaks they see while they're out. Staff with the water authority continue to come across unreported line breaks at vacant commercial properties, worsening water pressure in the area, they said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
‘I’m down and out:’ Woman battling cancer loses apartment, all her belongings in fire
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta woman battling an aggressive cancer has now lost everything in an apartment fire. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was outside the apartment complex, where Danielle Moye lost everything down to her parents ashes when a fire ripped through the 251 North Apartment homes close to Ponce De Leon Ave. a few days after Thanksgiving.
Low water pressure hampers efforts to put out Clayton County fire; 11 families now homeless
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Almost a dozen families are left homeless after a fire tore through a Clayton County townhome community early Wednesday morning. The county deputy fire chief said low water pressure made it harder for firefighters to get the blaze under control. Morgan Barnes moved into the...
fox5atlanta.com
When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATES: ‘We had an emergency. No one answered.’ Neighbors angry over slow response to water outage
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta leaders continue to respond to water system problems around the area. After record-breaking cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, many residents are dealing with broken pipes and flooding. Several counties have set up water-distribution sites as crews scramble to repair water lines. LIVE UPDATES. 4:38...
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
Breaking: Early morning fire at a business shut down parts of S. Madison Friday morning
MONROE, GA (Dec. 30, 2022) Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue battled a structure fire at a business building in the 1200 block of S Madison Ave in the early morning hours of Friday. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said S. Madison Ave was closed for a while as crews battled the blaze.
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
fox5atlanta.com
Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta, temporary burn ban issued in Clayton County | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
Three Cobb County facilities will remain closed through the week after pipes burst during freezing weather
Cobb County government retweeted a link to the article posted on the Cobb County website on Christmas day that announced damage to the Vinings Branch Library, the West Cobb Senior Center, and the Freeman Poole Senior Center. According to the tweet, the three facilities will remain closed for at least...
Multiple water line breaks disrupting water service for DeKalb Co. customers who live miles away
DECATUR, Ga. — Sherrell Anderson said being able to receive tainted water is some relief, after not having running water to her home for two days. “No one saw this coming,” Anderson told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln. On Christmas Day, she said faucets ran dry at every...
