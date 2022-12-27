Read full article on original website
Related
These new Illinois education laws take effect in 2023
(WTVO) — Several new Illinois laws that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, will affect education. One law mandates school board members to receive trauma training. The measure was enacted in the wake of school shootings across the United States. Training pertains focuses on bias and trauma students experience in connection with race, gender […]
Several New Driving Laws to Go Into Effect Jan. 1 in Illinois
More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of 2023, including a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to learn about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, changes are coming across the state.
10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State
At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
WCIA
Rainfall Totals from 12/29-12/31
Here is a list of rainfall totals from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. We had two big rounds of rain from the most recent storm move through the Plains and Great Lakes this week. It left heavy snow in the north and severe storms to the south. We in Central Illinois only saw rain and little bit of wintry flakes.
Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
WAND TV
License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
wlsam.com
New Year, New Laws in Illinois
The first of the year will see the enactment of new laws in the state of Illinois. University of Illinois Labor and Industrial Relations Professor, Michael Leroy, joins Andrea Darlas to talk about some of the new laws that will go into effect on January 1 and what they might mean for you.
1 Illinois Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Town Names in US
Checking a map for a road trip and stumbling over a town name? That's ok, it apparently happens a lot...Even close to home. One Illinois town made a list of most mispronounced town names in the US. BL. What's funny is that these town names that we can't pronounce, comes...
wglc.net
Fuel taxes set to rise in 2023
SPRINGFIELD – A six month delay passed by Illinois lawmakers in the adjustment of motor fuel taxes means that motorists across the state may feel more pain at the pump on January 1st. Beginning in 2023, the motor fuel tax will increase to 3.1 cents per gallon. Drivers across the state will be paying upwards of 42.1 cents per gallon tax for gasoline at the pump. The crunch on the wallet may not stop there, however, as the tax is set to increase again on July 1st, 2023. The amount that could be has yet to be determined.
southarkansassun.com
$1,658 from four states will receive direct payments next month
According to an article published by US News (2022), to mitigate the consequences of inflation, the four states have provided relief payments to eligible and deserving residents of the country. With thousands of Americans in at least four states, there are still less than two weeks left to apply for...
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
Illinois Link Card Schedule for January 2023 Food Stamps Benefits
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
WTHI
A look at some of the new laws going into effect in Illinois on January 1st
ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Beginning January 1st, 195 new laws will go into effect in Illinois. Here is a look at a few of them:. The gas tax was frozen from July 2022 until December 2022 as a part of a tax rebate law. The state gas tax is scheduled to increase every six months. Another increase will happen in July 2023.
Illinois’ minimum wage to increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents might see an increase in their pay next month, as the minimum wage will go up to $13 an hour on January 1 for most workers. It is part of the “$15 Minimum Wage Law” that Governor JB Pritzker signed in 2019, and businesses have been implementing the gradual […]
1470 WMBD
Illinois GED gets a name change on New Years Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois’ “GED” will be getting a name change as of Sunday. The GED certificate will instead be called the “State of Illinois High School Diploma.”. “This is important because, often, a high school equivalency can have a stigma that...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
Cash Bail Won't Be Eliminated on Jan. 1 in These Illinois Counties After SAFE-T Act Ruling
In at least 65 Illinois counties, cash bail will remain in place on Jan. 1 unlike the rest of the state following a judge's ruling that the pre-trial release provisions in the SAFE-T act are unconstitutional. The dozens of counties were part of a class-action lawsuit brought by several prosecutors...
9 New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Medical Bills in 2023
In a matter of days, nearly 200 new laws will take effect across Illinois. A chunk of the bills focus on the health and wellbeing of residents, and among them are some that could impact your medical bills in 2023. From state requirements for insurance companies to cover a wide...
wglc.net
Judge rules Illinois’ pre-trial fairness act unconstitutional
KANKAKEE – An Illinois Circuit Judge ruled yesterday that a provision to eliminate the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes in the state is unconstitutional. The ruling decided by Judge Thomas Cunnington of the 21st Judicial Circuit means that the bail reform legislation that was set to begin on January 1st will not go into effect in the 65 counties that were part of the lawsuit. An appeal is expected to be filed by Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to the Illinois Supreme Court. Kankakee County State’s Attorney James Rowe argued the law violated a constitutional provision that says “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.” LaSalle, Livingston, Grundy, and DeKalb Counties were part of the lawsuit and will not be eliminating cash bail. Bureau, Lee and Putnam Counties, who were not part of the group of counties who combined their court cases to the 21st Judicial Circuit will eliminate cash bail on January 1st.
Comments / 0