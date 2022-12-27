ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Another round of storms to hit U.S.

Roads have reopened in Buffalo, New York, five days after a blizzard paralyzed the city. There's now concern about possible flooding as temperatures rise. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren is tracking the next round of storms across the U.S.
klin.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska

Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
NBC News

Death toll rises to at least 57 as freezing temperatures and heavy snow wallop swaths of U.S.

A "once-in-a-lifetime” blizzard has killed at least 57 people in the U.S., including 27 in western New York's Erie County, officials said Monday. The number of deaths from the monstrous storm was expected to grow as snow continued to blanket Erie County, leaving roads in many areas impassable, including the majority of Buffalo, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference.
CBS News

Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded

A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds (638 kilograms) of raw sprouts was distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound (113-gram and 1.13-kilogram) packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.
KETV.com

'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project

PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
