Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Related
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week’s blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced.
New York OKs human composting law, becoming 6th state in U.S. to do so
Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted remains could be planted outside the family...
Another round of storms to hit U.S.
Roads have reopened in Buffalo, New York, five days after a blizzard paralyzed the city. There's now concern about possible flooding as temperatures rise. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren is tracking the next round of storms across the U.S.
Buffalo husband and wife house more than 100 people in their church during deadly Christmas blizzard
It started with a Facebook post on Christmas Eve: "Is everyone Good? Checking in." While many responded to Buffalo pastor Vivian Gallon-Robinson's question in the affirmative amid a brutal winter storm, the conditions ignited a rush of action to help those who had been catapulted into dire circumstances. Gallon-Robinson and...
Storm in California causes rock slides, flooding while dumping heavy rain and snow
A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet of snow could accumulate into early Sunday. The National Weather...
CBS News
Heavy rain, snow in Northern California brought on by "atmospheric river"
SACRAMENTO - A powerful storm Saturday ushered in the new year in California, with much of the state witnessing drenching rain or heavy snowfall that was snarling traffic and closing highways. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate Saturday into early...
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
klin.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
Buffalo police launch anti-looting unit amid deadly winter storm: 'You’re destroying your community'
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia launched an anti-looting unit to crack down on theft in the wake of a deadly winter storm that buried the city.
Weather Aware for Severe Storms Tuesday
Ingredients will be in place to support some strong to severe storms through the day Tuesday.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
Death toll rises to at least 57 as freezing temperatures and heavy snow wallop swaths of U.S.
A "once-in-a-lifetime” blizzard has killed at least 57 people in the U.S., including 27 in western New York's Erie County, officials said Monday. The number of deaths from the monstrous storm was expected to grow as snow continued to blanket Erie County, leaving roads in many areas impassable, including the majority of Buffalo, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference.
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded
A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds (638 kilograms) of raw sprouts was distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound (113-gram and 1.13-kilogram) packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
KETV.com
'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project
PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
CBS News
Northern California Storm Update: Flash flood warning issued for a levee in Wilton
A flash flood warning has been issued for an imminent levee failure on the Cosumnes River along levees near Wilton Road in Wilton and a bridge in East Central Sacramento County. The warning is in effect until Sunday at 9:15 p.m.
WUSA
New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in 2023
Minimum wage is seeing an increase in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2023. This is not the only change that will be seen for the DMV this coming year.
New Storm Moves Into California Just As Previous Storm Ends
The impending weather could disrupt your New Years Eve plans.
Photos Show Buffalo Homes Frozen Solid Amid Extreme Blizzard
Buffalo, New York, has been especially hard hit by the Arctic blast, with hurricane-force winds and blizzard conditions crippling emergency response efforts.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
CBS News
585K+
Followers
76K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0