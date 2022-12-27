ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, NC

Flooding from burst pipe closes NC library

By Kaci Jones
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WJZY) — Cabarrus County officials are assessing the damage and trying to salvage property after a flood at the Harrisburg branch library.

Officials say a pipe burst was spreading water through the building damaging the ceiling, floor, electronics, furniture, and books Sunday afternoon.

A Cabarrus County deputy was on patrol in the area when he noticed the flooding at the library.

At one point, water flowed out of the front doors onto the street, creating ice sheets. The deputy immediately reported the flood.

County officials say they rushed to the library to figure out the cause of the damage and how to salvage and save materials.

All libraries were closed for the Christmas holiday until Wednesday, Dec. 28, but now the Harrisburg location will stay closed until notice.

There are four other branches in Cabarrus County.

Officials have not released the dollar amount of the damage, but they did say they expect a lengthy cleanup.

All libraries will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 2, for the New Year Holiday.

Patrons can still access drop boxes to return books at the Harrisburg location.

