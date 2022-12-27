ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Rise Slightly on Final Day of 2022, 10-Year Yield Ends Year Below 4%

Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as traders wrapped up a brutal 2022 for bond investing and assessed the potential headwinds markets could face in the new year. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 4 basis points to 3.88%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose roughly 6 basis points and was last trading near 4.43%.
NBC Miami

The Fed Won't Be What Drives Markets in 2023, Wealth Manager Says

The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
NBC Miami

Worried About the Economy? These 5 Successful Companies Were Started During the Great Recession

With experts still debating whether or not 2023 will bring a recession, you might be wary of starting a new venture anytime soon. That's understandable. When the economy is in turmoil, new businesses can face greater hurdles than usual. A downturn could convince investors to hold back their funding. Potential customers could think twice about spending on new products.
NBC Miami

Platinum Surged to Its Best Quarter Since 2008

Platinum rose almost 2% on Friday to $1,086 per troy ounce, up more than 26% from the start of the quarter. China has imported excessive amounts of platinum since 2019, according to the World Platinum Investment Council. The Council anticipates a platinum deficit in 2023, with demand growing by 19%,...
NBC Miami

Solana's Slide Accelerates — $50 Billion in Value Wiped From the Cryptocurrency in 2022

Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
NBC Miami

European Natural Gas Prices Return to Pre-Ukraine War Levels

LONDON — European natural gas prices fell this week to levels not seen since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Front-month natural gas futures on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, the benchmark contract in Europe, plunged in recent weeks to bottom out below 77 euros ($81.91) per megawatt hour, a level not seen since February — prior to the beginning of a full scale war in Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy