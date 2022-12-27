Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Treasury Yields Rise Slightly on Final Day of 2022, 10-Year Yield Ends Year Below 4%
Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as traders wrapped up a brutal 2022 for bond investing and assessed the potential headwinds markets could face in the new year. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 4 basis points to 3.88%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose roughly 6 basis points and was last trading near 4.43%.
NBC Miami
The Fed Won't Be What Drives Markets in 2023, Wealth Manager Says
The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
NBC Miami
Worried About the Economy? These 5 Successful Companies Were Started During the Great Recession
With experts still debating whether or not 2023 will bring a recession, you might be wary of starting a new venture anytime soon. That's understandable. When the economy is in turmoil, new businesses can face greater hurdles than usual. A downturn could convince investors to hold back their funding. Potential customers could think twice about spending on new products.
NBC Miami
Stocks Fall in 2022's Final Trading Session as Wall Street Wraps Up Worst Year Since 2008
Stocks fell on Friday as investors made their final trades in the worst year for the market since 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 195 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 shed 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8%. Friday marks the final day of trading of what's been...
NBC Miami
Platinum Surged to Its Best Quarter Since 2008
Platinum rose almost 2% on Friday to $1,086 per troy ounce, up more than 26% from the start of the quarter. China has imported excessive amounts of platinum since 2019, according to the World Platinum Investment Council. The Council anticipates a platinum deficit in 2023, with demand growing by 19%,...
NBC Miami
Solana's Slide Accelerates — $50 Billion in Value Wiped From the Cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
NBC Miami
U.S. and Global Health Officials Are Worried About Lack of Transparency From China on Covid Outbreak
U.S. health officials and the WHO have called on China to share more information on the spread of Covid in the country. The U.S. in particular is worried that a new Covid variant could emerge in China as the virus spreads widely and rapidly. The CDC on Wednesday announced new...
NBC Miami
Bahamian Regulator Says It Seized $3.5 Billion of FTX Crypto Assets for ‘Safekeeping'
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said it moved $3.5 billion from FTX's Bahamian subsidiary, FTX Digital Markets, into its own digital wallets. The watchdog said the funds are being held on a "temporary basis" until it is directed by the country's Supreme Court to deliver them to customers and creditors, or to liquidators.
NBC Miami
European Natural Gas Prices Return to Pre-Ukraine War Levels
LONDON — European natural gas prices fell this week to levels not seen since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Front-month natural gas futures on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, the benchmark contract in Europe, plunged in recent weeks to bottom out below 77 euros ($81.91) per megawatt hour, a level not seen since February — prior to the beginning of a full scale war in Ukraine.
NBC Miami
$1 Million in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest in These 10 States—Almost Half Are in the Southeast
Nearly 30% of millennials and 25% of Gen Zers think they'll need $1 million or more to retire comfortably according to the recent CNBC Make It: Your Money survey, conducted in partnership with Momentive. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But...
Comments / 0