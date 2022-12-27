Driver airlifted to hospital after slamming into Orange County home

A driver was seriously injured after smashing into a home in Orange County Monday night.

Police say a pick-up truck crashed into the side of a home on Neversink Drive just outside of Port Jervis around 9 p.m.

Firefighters say the home was in danger of collapsing, while the driver was trapped inside.

Rescue crews responded, including the county's technical rescue team and departments from Monticello and Sullivan counties.

It took first responders over two hours to rescue the driver.

The Huguenot fire chief says the driver suffered critical injuries and was taken by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center.

Officials say there was only one woman home at the time of the accident.

She was checked out by paramedics at the scene and suffered only minor injuries.

The Town of Deerpark Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.