ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Driver airlifted to hospital after slamming into Orange County home

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

A driver was seriously injured after smashing into a home in Orange County Monday night.

Police say a pick-up truck crashed into the side of a home on Neversink Drive just outside of Port Jervis around 9 p.m.

Firefighters say the home was in danger of collapsing, while the driver was trapped inside.

Rescue crews responded, including the county's technical rescue team and departments from Monticello and Sullivan counties.

It took first responders over two hours to rescue the driver.

The Huguenot fire chief says the driver suffered critical injuries and was taken by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center.

Officials say there was only one woman home at the time of the accident.

She was checked out by paramedics at the scene and suffered only minor injuries.

The Town of Deerpark Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKClT_0jvQ6xqB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFZLu_0jvQ6xqB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlZCZ_0jvQ6xqB00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Cortlandt Manor Man Killed After Car Hits Rock Wall, Police Say

A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a rock wall in the Hudson Valley, police said. The accident happened in Putnam County on Friday, Dec. 30 around 3 p.m. when the car traveling east on Route 301 in Putnam Valley about a mile west of the Taconic State Parkway suddenly lost control, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
CORTLANDT MANOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck

RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash

A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Thrown Over Median In Route 17 Ramsey Crash

A pedestrian was thrown from the northbound lanes and into the south after being struck by a vehicle on Route 17 in Ramsey on Wednesday, Dec. 28, authorities said. Dawn Capricuso Meyers tells Daily Voice she was heading north when she saw the man leaning against the divider and looking toward the Bottle King on the northbound side around 1:50 p.m.
RAMSEY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Person killed when car rams into tractor-trailer in I-84 rest area

TOWN OF WALLKILL – It happened around 9:30 Thursday night. A car rammed into the back of a tractor-trailer in the westbound Interstate 84 rest area in the Town of Wallkill. First responders on the scene reported one person was killed and another was ejected from the vehicle. Names...
WALLKILL, NY
Daily Voice

14-Year-Old Bicyclist Seriously Hurt By Car In Glen Rock

A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Glen Rock on Wednesday, Dec. 28, police said. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at Delmar Avenue and Pinelynn Road, where the juvenile bicyclist and vehicle collided, Glen Rock Police Lt. Frank Riggio said.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
News 12

News 12

129K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy