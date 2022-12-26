Read full article on original website
WOOD
Exodus Place helps people get back on their feet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exodus Place is the largest transitional housing facility in Michigan for men experiencing homelessness. Donations of any size can help provide food and shelter, and are also essential due to the rising heating bills now that we are in the heart of winter. Robb...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo teen gives back to homeless during the holiday season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager has been working for months to make sure no person goes hungry this holiday season. Over the past few months, Noah Perkins has gathered plenty of food from Meijer and local gas stations, to pass out to the homeless in Kalamazoo. Holiday...
WWMTCw
Kwanzaa Festival to offer free events in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is celebrating Kwanzaa with a week long festival that kicked off Monday. The festival was created by Soul Artistry along with other local organizations, according to event organizers. Fun at the library: Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library. On...
WOOD
Creating change in the Battle Creek community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we come to the end of the year, we are likely looking to the future and what is ahead in the new year. The Battle Creek Community Foundation has had a number of projects going on this year – one of the biggest was the purchase of a building in downtown Battle Creek! They say they’re using that space to create change – take a look!
Children’s hospital urges families to get off tech, play more
As the long holiday stretch continues, health experts want you and your kids to get off technology.
WOOD
Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder
A major melt-down is underway as unseasonably warm air is surging into West Michigan. Patchy fog is possible, but with temperatures well into the 40s creating an almost “Spring-like” feel to the day. Surveillance video: Windows smashed at Mr. Quick …. The Mr. Quick Restaurant on E. Apple...
22 West Michigan businesses we said goodbye to in 2022
Citing rising costs, drained bank accounts and a labor force spread thin, some local businesses and restaurants shuttered their doors this year. Others cited retirements and new opportunities.
WOOD
There is help out there for chronic neuropathy pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – have you ever been told that the pain and numbness you suffer from is permanent and untreatable? Our next guest may have a solution for you! Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, from Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, and is a Neuropathy Survivor herself.
WWMTCw
Tools and merchandise worth thousands stolen from farm and fleet store in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Thousands of dollars worth in merchandise were stolen Thursday evening at a farm and fleet store in Holland. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at around 7:30 p.m. to Blaine's Farm and Fleet. A male suspect fled the store with a...
Family of postal worker ‘beyond grateful’ for support after head-on crash during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dora Schweiger can get a little emotional at the slightest gesture of human kindness. So, one can imagine the reaction Schweiger had when she witnessed the outpouring of support – locally and beyond – she’s received during her recovery following a serious crash during a blizzard just days before Christmas.
WWMTCw
New event center and wedding venue coming to downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new event center is expected to move into a historic Main Street East building in downtown Kalamazoo. The new development is scheduled to open at 251 E. Michigan Ave. in the summer of 2023, according to Rachel Krasinski, director of operations for the Treystar Hospitality Division via LKF Marketing.
WNDU
Top baby names in 2022 announced for Corewell Health Lakeland hospitals in Niles, St. Joseph
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The BirthPlace at Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals in Niles and St. Joseph, which is the new name for Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals, is sharing the most popular names for both genders out of the 1,316 babies born in 2022. Jayden and Charlotte were the most...
26 new restaurants that began serving the Kalamazoo area in 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — After two years in which restaurant closings were nearly as common as restaurant openings in Kalamazoo County, the news was much better for entrepreneurs in 2022. The Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive only reported on two permanent closures this year for longtime restaurants in the county, Food Dance and...
6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest
Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
Jenison school teaches class outdoors year-round
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — There’s an early childhood learning center in Jenison giving young students a chance to spend a lot more time outside than just at recess. Students at the Kids First School in Hudsonville are enjoying class outside even when there’s snow and below-freezing temperatures.
Drunken man poops on PT Cruiser, tells hospital staff his blood will be ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently had an encounter that is hard to believe. And it involves a PT Cruiser, owls, poop and Natural Ice. Still here? Read on. According to an official DNR report, the bizarre incident occurred in early-December...
Police investigate string of break-ins, attempted break-ins at GR businesses
Police are searching for three suspects in connection to a string of break-ins and attempted break-ins at businesses across Grand Rapids.
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
City announces Coakley's retirement following investigation into harassment
The city of Kalamazoo says Vernon Coakley will retire from his role as chief of public safety after an investigation found allegations of harassment against him credible.
Sister: Woman shot in Grand Rapids was ‘strong, beautiful’
Family members say the woman shot and killed in Grand Rapids Monday night left behind two young children.
