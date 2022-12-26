ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WOOD

Exodus Place helps people get back on their feet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exodus Place is the largest transitional housing facility in Michigan for men experiencing homelessness. Donations of any size can help provide food and shelter, and are also essential due to the rising heating bills now that we are in the heart of winter. Robb...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo teen gives back to homeless during the holiday season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager has been working for months to make sure no person goes hungry this holiday season. Over the past few months, Noah Perkins has gathered plenty of food from Meijer and local gas stations, to pass out to the homeless in Kalamazoo. Holiday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kwanzaa Festival to offer free events in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is celebrating Kwanzaa with a week long festival that kicked off Monday. The festival was created by Soul Artistry along with other local organizations, according to event organizers. Fun at the library: Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library. On...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Creating change in the Battle Creek community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we come to the end of the year, we are likely looking to the future and what is ahead in the new year. The Battle Creek Community Foundation has had a number of projects going on this year – one of the biggest was the purchase of a building in downtown Battle Creek! They say they’re using that space to create change – take a look!
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder

A major melt-down is underway as unseasonably warm air is surging into West Michigan. Patchy fog is possible, but with temperatures well into the 40s creating an almost “Spring-like” feel to the day. Surveillance video: Windows smashed at Mr. Quick …. The Mr. Quick Restaurant on E. Apple...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

There is help out there for chronic neuropathy pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – have you ever been told that the pain and numbness you suffer from is permanent and untreatable? Our next guest may have a solution for you! Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, from Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, and is a Neuropathy Survivor herself.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

New event center and wedding venue coming to downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new event center is expected to move into a historic Main Street East building in downtown Kalamazoo. The new development is scheduled to open at 251 E. Michigan Ave. in the summer of 2023, according to Rachel Krasinski, director of operations for the Treystar Hospitality Division via LKF Marketing.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest

Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Jenison school teaches class outdoors year-round

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — There’s an early childhood learning center in Jenison giving young students a chance to spend a lot more time outside than just at recess. Students at the Kids First School in Hudsonville are enjoying class outside even when there’s snow and below-freezing temperatures.
HUDSONVILLE, MI

