Someone should seriously make a whiteboard clock at this point, because this sounds like just a really smart idea. Meet Task Time, a clock with a set of magnets that let you assign tasks at certain times of the day in an incredibly analog way. You don’t need to bust your phone out and access the alarm or the calendar. You don’t need to tell Siri or Google to remind you to do something. Just make a note of it on the Task Time’s legend on the side, and pick up a corresponding magnet and place it on the clock. The colorful magnets become indicators of when you need to start a task, helping you efficiently manage your time in a wonderful low-tech way.

2 DAYS AGO