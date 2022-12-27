Read full article on original website
Wall-clock with built-in task-board lets you be more efficient with your time
Someone should seriously make a whiteboard clock at this point, because this sounds like just a really smart idea. Meet Task Time, a clock with a set of magnets that let you assign tasks at certain times of the day in an incredibly analog way. You don’t need to bust your phone out and access the alarm or the calendar. You don’t need to tell Siri or Google to remind you to do something. Just make a note of it on the Task Time’s legend on the side, and pick up a corresponding magnet and place it on the clock. The colorful magnets become indicators of when you need to start a task, helping you efficiently manage your time in a wonderful low-tech way.
This door lock concept protects your secret code from prying eyes
Smart, Internet-connected door locks might seem new to our awareness, but there have always been more sophisticated door locks that go beyond the typical knob and key combination. Hotels, for example, make use of key cards, while some businesses have a variety of options that include biometrics. Residential houses, on the other hand, often make use of locks where you input a sequence of numbers on a keypad, practically their PIN for unlocking the gate or the door. This seemingly easy yet secure system has turned out to be quite flawed, so this door lock concept tries to fix that by literally flipping the device on its head, hiding the code you enter so that even you can’t see what you’re doing.
AI-generated Gaudi-like kitchen and home appliances add aesthetics to your space
Over the past decades, the minimalist and stark aesthetic has become the favored kind of design, from vehicles to gadgets to kitchen appliances. While there are certain people who appreciate this kind of look and would prefer their homes to be the same, there are also people who prefer to have some more color and more vibrant designs to our home appliances and decorations to add something more to our spaces. AI designs may be a bit controversial now but there are some designers who are using it to create their own takes on furniture and appliance designs.
LEGO’s artistic version of Hokusai’s The Great Wave of Kanagawa is just as captivating as the original
It distills the detailed painting down to a set of block-based art but retains every bit of the original’s grand beauty. The Great Wave of Kanagawa remains one of the art world’s most iconic and recognizable paintings. Just about as famous as the Mona Lisa or Van Gogh’s Starry Night, The Great Wave is a hallmark of Japan’s Ukiyo-e art movement, which flourished from the 17th through 19th centuries and involved a series of detailed wood-block print techniques. LEGO Art’s interpretation involves plastic blocks instead, and comes with a brick-count of 1810 pieces to build this influential eastern artwork from scratch, along with a special brick that contains artist Hokusai’s signature too!
