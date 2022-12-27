ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wxbc1043.com

Marion County Man Charged With Murder In Missing Hardin County Man’s Death

LEBANON (12/29/22) – State Police say a Marion County man has been charged with murder following a missing persons report. Family members told authorities that 56-year-old Kevin Thomas Elder of Elizabethtown, was missing and was last known to have been in the Raywick community of Marion County. An investigation led to a search of a residence and property belonging to 53-year-old Donald Keith Elders of Raywick. Information obtained during the execution of the search warrant led investigators to locate the body of Kevin Elder in an outbuilding on the property. Donald Elders was subsequently arrested and charged with Murder and has been lodged in the Marion County Detention Center. An investigation is on-going.
MARION COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Henderson man arrested on multiple charges, including 1st-degree rape

Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. Union Co. Middle School...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)

Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WHAS 11

KSP investigating after fatal collision in Breckinridge County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after a collision in Breckinridge County turned fatal. Police said they received a call from the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, asking for their help in investigating a collision at the intersection of US 60 and KY144 on Wednesday. The initial investigation...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville man arrested for home burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday morning an Evansville man was arrested for burglary. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the 400 block of Northwest Fourth Street around 5:20 a.m. Police say Idania Garcia told police she lives on the second floor with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
OWENSBORO, KY
witzamfm.com

Trooper Austin Collins Reports to the Jasper District

Jasper- On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School in 2017, Collins attended Vincennes...
FRENCH LICK, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville homeowner uses 2nd Amendment to scare off burglar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man took matters into his own hands to scare off a burglar inside his home. In the wee hours of Friday morning, Evansville Police officers were dispatched to a home along NW Fourth Street for a residential burglary in progress. A man said he could hear a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD investigating hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a woman hit by a car near a hospital Thursday afternoon. EPD says a 60-year-old woman was injured near Deaconess Midtown Hospital in the 400 block of Oakley Street near East Virginia. When officers arrived they say they found the woman lying in the street complaining of head […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: Driver leaves scene of crash in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police were called to a crash Thursday evening at Nebo Road and Main Street. They say a victim’s car had been hit, but the other driver took off. The victim was able to get a photo of the license plate. Police say they tracked...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

One Killed In Wednesday Night Accident Near Cloverport

CLOVERPORT (12/28/22) – Kentucky State Police have released details on Wednesday night’s accident near Cloverport. A preliminary investigation determined a car traveling westbound on U.S. 60 driven by 91-year-old Marian Novak attempted to make a left turn onto Kentucky Highway 144 and into the path of an eastbound semi tractor-trailer driven by 37-year-old Freddy Brown of London. Novak was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital following the accident, where she died Thursday. Brown was not injured. Highway 60 in the area was blocked for several hours for clean-up and on-going investigation.
CLOVERPORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy