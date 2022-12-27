Read full article on original website
wxbc1043.com
Marion County Man Charged With Murder In Missing Hardin County Man’s Death
LEBANON (12/29/22) – State Police say a Marion County man has been charged with murder following a missing persons report. Family members told authorities that 56-year-old Kevin Thomas Elder of Elizabethtown, was missing and was last known to have been in the Raywick community of Marion County. An investigation led to a search of a residence and property belonging to 53-year-old Donald Keith Elders of Raywick. Information obtained during the execution of the search warrant led investigators to locate the body of Kevin Elder in an outbuilding on the property. Donald Elders was subsequently arrested and charged with Murder and has been lodged in the Marion County Detention Center. An investigation is on-going.
14news.com
Henderson man arrested on multiple charges, including 1st-degree rape
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. Union Co. Middle School...
WLKY.com
Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
WHAS 11
KSP investigating after fatal collision in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after a collision in Breckinridge County turned fatal. Police said they received a call from the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, asking for their help in investigating a collision at the intersection of US 60 and KY144 on Wednesday. The initial investigation...
14news.com
Evansville man arrested for home burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday morning an Evansville man was arrested for burglary. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the 400 block of Northwest Fourth Street around 5:20 a.m. Police say Idania Garcia told police she lives on the second floor with...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
KSP: Missing Elizabethtown man found dead days later in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after finding a man dead days after he was reported missing in Marion County. Kevin Elder, 56, of Elizabethtown, was reported missing on Dec. 23 police said. KSP added he was last known to have been in Raywick in Marion County.
witzamfm.com
Trooper Austin Collins Reports to the Jasper District
Jasper- On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School in 2017, Collins attended Vincennes...
Crash suspect connected to Jacoby Gray arraigned in court
(WEHT) - The man accused of a drunk driving crash connected to the death of Jacoby Gray faced a judge for the first time on Thursday.
Evansville homeowner uses 2nd Amendment to scare off burglar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man took matters into his own hands to scare off a burglar inside his home. In the wee hours of Friday morning, Evansville Police officers were dispatched to a home along NW Fourth Street for a residential burglary in progress. A man said he could hear a […]
WLKY.com
2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
MADISON, Ind. — Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.
WBKO
Fatal collision in Breckinridge County leaves one dead
Fatal collision in Breckinridge County leaves one dead
EPD investigating hit and run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a woman hit by a car near a hospital Thursday afternoon. EPD says a 60-year-old woman was injured near Deaconess Midtown Hospital in the 400 block of Oakley Street near East Virginia. When officers arrived they say they found the woman lying in the street complaining of head […]
Ohio Co. Sheriff warns public of Mega Millions phone scam
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it has been made aware of a new phone scam going around.
14news.com
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
14news.com
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
14news.com
Police: Driver leaves scene of crash in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police were called to a crash Thursday evening at Nebo Road and Main Street. They say a victim’s car had been hit, but the other driver took off. The victim was able to get a photo of the license plate. Police say they tracked...
wxbc1043.com
One Killed In Wednesday Night Accident Near Cloverport
CLOVERPORT (12/28/22) – Kentucky State Police have released details on Wednesday night’s accident near Cloverport. A preliminary investigation determined a car traveling westbound on U.S. 60 driven by 91-year-old Marian Novak attempted to make a left turn onto Kentucky Highway 144 and into the path of an eastbound semi tractor-trailer driven by 37-year-old Freddy Brown of London. Novak was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital following the accident, where she died Thursday. Brown was not injured. Highway 60 in the area was blocked for several hours for clean-up and on-going investigation.
WBKO
Crash in Grayson county leaves three injured
Crash in Grayson county leaves three injured
