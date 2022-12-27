LEBANON (12/29/22) – State Police say a Marion County man has been charged with murder following a missing persons report. Family members told authorities that 56-year-old Kevin Thomas Elder of Elizabethtown, was missing and was last known to have been in the Raywick community of Marion County. An investigation led to a search of a residence and property belonging to 53-year-old Donald Keith Elders of Raywick. Information obtained during the execution of the search warrant led investigators to locate the body of Kevin Elder in an outbuilding on the property. Donald Elders was subsequently arrested and charged with Murder and has been lodged in the Marion County Detention Center. An investigation is on-going.

MARION COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO