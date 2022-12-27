ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tips To Have A Great New Year In Buffalo

The new year is here and we all are looking forward to the fresh start that a new year brings with it. That is especially true for us here in Buffalo and Western New York. 2022 was a very rough year for many people in the Buffalo area. Not only...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY

If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Police Warn That Travel Ban Is Still In Place Today

There is still a travel ban in place in the City of Buffalo. Police are warning residents to stay off the roads today, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Buffalo Police Department sent out a tweet stating that there is a massive amount of plows trying to clear the roads, but they need people to avoid driving to get the job done,
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former church partially collapses, nearby residents evacuated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former church partially collapsed Saturday evening, according to a city spokesperson. The former Transfiguration Church on Sycamore Street, between Mills and Stanislaus streets, has long been vacant. The structure partially collapsed near the right rear side, according to the spokesperson. Individuals residing next door to the church were evacuated and […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Driving Ban Lifted In City Of Buffalo

As of midnight this morning the driving ban that was in place in the City of Buffalo has been lifted. The ban has been replaced with a travel advisory which means that you should only be out on the roads if you need to be. New York State Governor Kathy...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Police On Alert This Weekend

The new years can't get here fast enough for some. Saying goodbye to 2022, especially after the recent storms, may be a breath of fresh air for you. The lights and confetti are ready and hopefully you have made your plans for the ball drop. Going out? There are some...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Mark Poloncarz Apologizes To City of Buffalo

It appears as if what was building up to be a big feud between two powerful elected officials in the Buffalo area isn't going to be as big as initially seemed. During one of his daily Press Conferences, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had some very strong words for the way Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo handled the once-in-a-lifetime blizzard that hit Buffalo and paralyzed the entire region for several days.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy