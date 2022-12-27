Read full article on original website
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Strangers donate over $261K for Buffalo woman and man she helped during blizzard
Thousands of donations have been made for two Buffalo, New York, residents after a historic blizzard crippled the city.
Tips To Have A Great New Year In Buffalo
The new year is here and we all are looking forward to the fresh start that a new year brings with it. That is especially true for us here in Buffalo and Western New York. 2022 was a very rough year for many people in the Buffalo area. Not only...
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
Man Charged For Buffalo Hate Crime Nabbed By US Marshals After Running
The long arm of the law seems to have finally caught up with a man who used to live in Franklinville, NY, and was allegedly involved in an incident on Hertel Ave. in Buffalo that resulted in him being indicted on hate crime charges. This story, which has gone on...
Trash Pick Up Will Resume In Buffalo After Being Suspended Due To Blizzard
Trash has been suspended in Buffalo due to the storm, causing garbage to accumulate in people's bins and homes. Christmas generally generates a lot of trash with gifts being unwrapped and unboxed, as well as the waste from Christmas dinner. But there's good news for residents. The Buffalo Common Council tweeted that trash service will resume today.
A Buffalo man praised for 'heroic actions' after breaking into a school to help dozens shelter from the deadly blizzard
"I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom," Jay Withey wrote in a note apologizing for breaking into the school.
You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY
If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
Stunning New Photos Of 2022 Blizzard’s Deadly Aftermath In New York
As temperatures climb headed into the New Year's weekend, many New Yorkers are spending the last of the festive season digging out. Winter Storm Elliot dumped feet of snow on the western part of the state, in what may be the worst blizzard the region has seen in 45 years.
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Buffalo Police Warn That Travel Ban Is Still In Place Today
There is still a travel ban in place in the City of Buffalo. Police are warning residents to stay off the roads today, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Buffalo Police Department sent out a tweet stating that there is a massive amount of plows trying to clear the roads, but they need people to avoid driving to get the job done,
Former church partially collapses, nearby residents evacuated
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former church partially collapsed Saturday evening, according to a city spokesperson. The former Transfiguration Church on Sycamore Street, between Mills and Stanislaus streets, has long been vacant. The structure partially collapsed near the right rear side, according to the spokesperson. Individuals residing next door to the church were evacuated and […]
Looting During Storm Closes Grocery Store In Buffalo, Possibly For Good
This is despicable. A whole community may suffer due to the actions of a few criminals. I'm thankful for all the stories about heroic people during the blizzard because I lose a little faith in humanity when I hear stories like this. A community might lose a grocery store due to people looting it during the historic storm.
Driving Ban Lifted In City Of Buffalo
As of midnight this morning the driving ban that was in place in the City of Buffalo has been lifted. The ban has been replaced with a travel advisory which means that you should only be out on the roads if you need to be. New York State Governor Kathy...
New York Police On Alert This Weekend
The new years can't get here fast enough for some. Saying goodbye to 2022, especially after the recent storms, may be a breath of fresh air for you. The lights and confetti are ready and hopefully you have made your plans for the ball drop. Going out? There are some...
Erie County To Take Over Snow Removal Services In Buffalo?
Over the last month or so, Buffalo and Western New York have been hit by two major snow storms that have dumped nearly 100 inches of snow on Buffalo, with much more snow hitting the suburbs. The latest storm, potentially the worst blizzard in the history of Buffalo, has left...
Bills Mafia Getting Together To Help Shovel Out Buffalo Residents
As Western New York continues to dig out after the weekend blizzard, Bills Mafia members are being called out to help out the residents in Buffalo. If you can help out you are being asked to meet at the Delavan Grider Center at 11 am. The driving ban has been...
Mark Poloncarz Apologizes To City of Buffalo
It appears as if what was building up to be a big feud between two powerful elected officials in the Buffalo area isn't going to be as big as initially seemed. During one of his daily Press Conferences, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had some very strong words for the way Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo handled the once-in-a-lifetime blizzard that hit Buffalo and paralyzed the entire region for several days.
