ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Dozens of Russian Soldiers Killed in Ukrainian Strike

Ukraine forces killed 63 Russian service members on New Year's Day in a rocket attack that targeted a Donetsk building housing the soldiers, according to The New York Times. Ukraine’s military has claimed the number of casualties was closer to 400, but the Times said that even “the lower figure would represent one of the deadliest single strikes against Russian forces in Ukraine since the war began.” Both countries described the strike site as a vocational school.Read it at The New York Times
smithmountainlake.com

North Korea fires at least one unidentified ballistic missile

North Korea fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This is the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy