Ukraine forces killed 63 Russian service members on New Year's Day in a rocket attack that targeted a Donetsk building housing the soldiers, according to The New York Times. Ukraine’s military has claimed the number of casualties was closer to 400, but the Times said that even “the lower figure would represent one of the deadliest single strikes against Russian forces in Ukraine since the war began.” Both countries described the strike site as a vocational school.Read it at The New York Times

13 MINUTES AGO