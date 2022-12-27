Read full article on original website
k105.com
Jeff Lashley, 63
Jeff Lashley, 63, of Brownsville passed away Dec. 27, 2022 at his home. The Edmonson County native was a 1977 graduate of ECHS, a retired employee of Southern States and a member of Red Hill General Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Phillip Junior Lashley and Maxine Basham Lashley. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bennie Carlton Lashley.
New Leitchfield Mayor Harold Miller excited to work with gov’t and community leaders, businesses, to ‘grow Leitchfield and Grayson County’
Elected officials and their staffs took the oath of office Thursday morning at 10:00 at the Grayson County Judicial Center. Among those sworn-in were Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson; Sheriff Norman Chaffins, his deputies, court security and office administrators; Jailer Jason Woosley and his staff; County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon and his staff; Grayson County Magistrates and Leitchfield City Council members; five of the county’s six constables; and Circuit Court Judge Kenneth H. Goff II (who was administered the oath of office by his father, Kenneth H. Goff I) and Bruce T. Butler along with District Court Judge Bradley Butler.
Elizabethtown man found murdered in Marion Co.
An Elizabethtown man has been murdered in Marion County. Kentucky State Police said that last Friday evening, troopers received a missing person complaint after 56-year-old Kevin T. Elder, of Elizabethtown, disappeared. His family had been searching for him since the previous day. Elder was last seen in the Raywick community...
High-impact collision in Wax sends truck into utility pole. 3 people injured, 1 seriously hurt.
A t-bone collision at an intersection in Wax sent three people to the hospital and knocked out power to over 400 residents on Wednesday. Wednesday morning at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sonny Poteet and Sgt. Clay Boone, EMS, and the Wax and Clarkson Fire Departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Wax Road (Hwy 479) and Grayson Springs Road (Hwy 1214).
Leitchfield man accused of ‘physically assaulting’ store worker, fleeing with stolen items, arrested on robbery, drug charges
A Leitchfield man is facing robbery and drug charges after a strong-arm shoplifting incident. On Monday afternoon at approximately 3:15, Leitchfield Police Officer Hunter Miller was dispatched to a local business after store employees said a man, 43-year-old Brandon A. Haycraft, had left the premises without paying for multiple items.
