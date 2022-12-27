Elected officials and their staffs took the oath of office Thursday morning at 10:00 at the Grayson County Judicial Center. Among those sworn-in were Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson; Sheriff Norman Chaffins, his deputies, court security and office administrators; Jailer Jason Woosley and his staff; County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon and his staff; Grayson County Magistrates and Leitchfield City Council members; five of the county’s six constables; and Circuit Court Judge Kenneth H. Goff II (who was administered the oath of office by his father, Kenneth H. Goff I) and Bruce T. Butler along with District Court Judge Bradley Butler.

LEITCHFIELD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO