Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped by Mike Pence for 'deeply offensive' stance toward Elon Musk
Former vice president joined "Outnumbered" to discuss Musk's fight for free speech on Twitter and the possible release of information on the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social
Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
Trump thinks Elon Musk's poll about his future as the CEO of Twitter was a good exit strategy: 'I think that's a good way of stepping down'
"I think he wanted to step down. I think that's a good way of stepping down, you know, just losing a poll and saying: 'I'm outta here,'" Trump said.
Elon Musk Takes a Stand On Immigration
Elon Musk is arguably the most influential boss in business right now. One of his tweets generates comments on both sides. Musk is not someone one ignores. Even left-wing progressives and liberals in the Democratic Party recognize that, while Musk's personality is divisive, he has a colossal aura and influence.
Revelations about Twitter-intel ties raise questions about Big Tech, other sites
The Twitter Files have provided stunning confirmation of a Deep State-Big Tech conspiracy to censor ideas and individuals deemed harmful to their shared ends — from protecting Joe Biden’s candidacy for president to draconian COVID-19 lockdowns — under the pretext of national security or public health. But Twitter was far from the only platform with the motive and means to purge dissenting voices from establishment orthodoxy. Nor was it the only such platform with a “Trust and Safety” (read: “censorship”) team helmed by former US intelligence officials, which met regularly with their former security-state employers to combat “misinformation” in the run-up...
Elon Musk says around 100 Starlinks now active in Iran
Dec 26 (Reuters) - SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday that the company is now close to having 100 active Starlinks, the firm's satellite internet service, in Iran, three months after he tweeted he would activate the service there amid protests around the Islamic country.
Elon Musk Makes Major Twitter Change Official
As part of ongoing changes by new Twitter chief Elon Musk, Musk disbanded Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council on Monday, according to the Washington Post. The council was set to meet Monday night, but with less than an hour before the members of the council planned to meet via a Zoom conference, they received an email from the company with the subject line “thank you.”
Hear what GOP representative-elect is now saying about 'embellishing' his resume
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos of New York admitted in two separate interviews to lying about parts of his resume but claimed that he hasn't committed any crimes and intends to serve in Congress. CNN's Melanie Zanona reports. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about resume, says he's...
Group meditation curbs tragedy on a national level — whether you do it or not: study
Break for meditation, anyone? A study 17 years in the making is being hailed as a landmark in the field of meditation, demonstrating that widespread practice makes a positive impact on the US population — even on those who don’t partake. Published in the World Journal of Science, this research is the “longest and most comprehensive” of dozens of studies that have tested the benefits of meditation, otherwise known as the Maharishi Effect. The theory was named for Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, who pioneered this research, and founded Maharishi International University and Transcendental Meditation in Fairfield, Iowa, where the new study took place. “What...
'Reasoned questioning’ of science: Musk’s new Twitter policy met with praise and disdain
Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s declaration that the social media platform will provide space for “reasoned questioning of the science” was met with both praise and disdain.
COVID crazies are using the China virus surge to push disastrous restrictions AGAIN — ignore them
Despite the disastrous experiment with zero-COVID mandates in China, the bug’s resurgence there has whetted the left’s appetite for a return to similar policies here. Don’t let that happen! After President Xi Jinping abruptly ended his draconian restrictions on travel, social interaction and commerce in response to fiery protests, COVID cases shot back up. And no wonder: Given that the entire nation has been under some variety of lockdown almost continuously since the start of the pandemic, there has been little chance for any natural immunity to develop. In other words, shutting down life as we know it to stop a virus simply...
MSNBC contributor Katty Kay was 'appalled' her kids refused COVID boosters before holidays
An MSNBC contributor voiced disbelief after her children reportedly refused to have further vaccinations against COVID before the holidays.
'This is stunning': Borger on testimony alleging Meadows burned documents at White House
CNN's Gloria Borger and legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers react to newly-released testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, in which she told the January 6 committee that she saw Meadows burn documents on multiple occasions at the White House. Dcc. Wire.
