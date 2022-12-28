ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear and chilly overnight; temperatures rise this week

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

NOW: Cool and clear with lows just below 30 degrees.

NEXT: Quiet weather for the last week of the year with temps steadily rising each day.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says tonight will be clear and cold before temperatures climb throughout the week.

TONIGHT: Thin cloud cover and calm conditions. Lows near 27.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Highs near 46. Lows near 37.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Lows near 42.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Highs near 54. Lows near 46.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with late showers. Highs near 56. Lows near 54.

SUNDAY: Rain for the first half of the day. Then cloudy. Highs near 59. Lows near 48.

