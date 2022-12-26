On April 17, 2016, at the age of 46, Chyna died from an overdose of alcohol, combined with anxiety drugs, painkillers, and sleeping aid. Following her death, Chyna’s sister claimed that in 2001, the Ninth Wonder of the World was offered a new WWF contract with a minimum annual salary of $400,000 excluding merchandise sales and pay-per-view appearances. Chyna refused to sign on the dotted line and continued to demand an annual base salary of $1 million per year. While various stories of her departure have circulated over the years, the financial disagreement between WWF/WWE and Chyna is widely believed to be the reason behind her exit from Vince McMahon’s promotion.

