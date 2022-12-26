Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna To Leave WWE Over Contract Demand
On April 17, 2016, at the age of 46, Chyna died from an overdose of alcohol, combined with anxiety drugs, painkillers, and sleeping aid. Following her death, Chyna’s sister claimed that in 2001, the Ninth Wonder of the World was offered a new WWF contract with a minimum annual salary of $400,000 excluding merchandise sales and pay-per-view appearances. Chyna refused to sign on the dotted line and continued to demand an annual base salary of $1 million per year. While various stories of her departure have circulated over the years, the financial disagreement between WWF/WWE and Chyna is widely believed to be the reason behind her exit from Vince McMahon’s promotion.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura On The Great Muta Match: ‘It Would’ve Never Happened If Vince McMahon Was Still in Charge’
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “The New Year 2023” event on January 1st at Budokan Hall. While speaking to Yahoo Sports, Nakamura discussed the upcoming match and revealed that Vince McMahon initially declined his request to face Muta. However, things changed when McMahon resigned due to the hush money scandal.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing A Generation Of Wrestling Fans
Shawn Michaels is offering up an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans. While Michaels has been embroiled in his fair share of controversy over the years, two heartbreaking moments– one kayfabe and one real — have left fans reeling. In an appearance on 99.9 The Fan's "Culture State," Michaels decided to say he was sorry for what went down on those two occasions.
ewrestlingnews.com
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend On Her Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair
The ex-boyfriend of WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, Jeff Dye, was recently a guest on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the show, Dye discussed Lynch’s real-life heat with Charlotte Flair. Here’s what he had to say on the subject:. “I...
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Wrestling Star Discusses Great Muta's Final Run
An IMPACT Wrestling star weighed in on the importance of the final run of Keiji Muto, AKA The Great Muta. Muto is close to wrapping up his legendary wrestling career. January 22, 2023, will be the final time Muto will wrestle as The Great Muta character at the "Great Muta Final Bye Bye" show, where he will team with AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin. Muto will have the last match of his career at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event inside the Tokyo Dome on February 21.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Rock To Appear On Amazon Docuseries “Coach Prime”
Amazon has announced that their new Prime Video series, Coach Prime, features a special guest appearance from The Rock. The first two episodes of the docuseries are available now. You can check out the official announcement below:. Coach Prime Premieres on Prime Video with Special Guest Appearances from Nick Saban...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Schiavone On Ricky Starks: ‘I Think The Company Believes In Him’
Tony Schiavone is a big fan of Ricky Starks and expects to see a lot more of him on television moving forward. During the latest edition of his “What Happened When” podcast, the AEW commentator commented on the future of Starks in All Elite Wrestling, his mic skills, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Swerve Strickland Discusses The Evolution Of His Character In AEW
On November 18, 2021, Swerve Strickland (fka Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) was released from his WWE contract, and on March 6, 2022, the former NXT Superstar made his debut for AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view event. Strickland teamed with Keith Lee, and together, Swerve In Our Glory won the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Corey Graves Praises Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes Match At Hell In A Cell, Calls It MOTY
Corey Graves is adamant on one thing – Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event was an instant classic – going as far as to call it his pick for Match of the Year. This is the match where Rhodes came in dealing with a torn pectoral muscle, which occurred just days earlier.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Jacobs Discusses His Past Relationship With CM Punk & AEW Fallout
Jimmy Jacobs joined WWE’s creative team as a writer on April 1, 2015. Seven years later, on October 11, 2017, Jacobs was released from his WWE contract for posting a photo on social media with members of the Bullet Club during their invasion of Monday Night RAW. On Conrad...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cain Velasquez Talks Why He Felt “A Little Uncomfortable” Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE
During an appearance on Konnan’s podcast, Cain Velasquez talked about his match against Brock Lesnar from the 2019 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. This marked Cain’s WWE in-ring debut and he lost in two minutes to the then-WWE Champion. He was released the following year due to budget cuts.
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Reveals Storyline Idea For Dexter Lumis
On a recent edition of Road Dogg’s Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, the former competitor and WWE Hall of Famer spilled the beans on a scrapped idea that he had for Dexter Lumis. Road Dogg said (courtesy of WrestlingInc.com):. “I wanted him to be from Skinwalker Ranch. There’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Reveals Original Plans For Losing The ROH World Title To Claudio Castagnoli
At AEW Full Gear 2022, Chris Jericho successfully retained the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a Four-Way title defense. A month later at ROH Final Battle, Jericho lost the ROH World Title to Castagnoli, ending his reign at 80 days. While speaking on...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Raw Ratings For 12/26/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,075,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,705,000 viewers the show did last week. ShowBuzz Daily reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.27 rating, down from last week’s 0.43 rating. The first hour did...
wrestletalk.com
NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW
Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
ewrestlingnews.com
Molly Holly Reflects On Her Hall Of Fame Speech
During her recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, former WWE competitor Molly Holly discussed her 2021 Hall of Fame speech and the time constraints for the inductees that were implemented last year. Holly said (courtesy of WrestlingInc.com):. “They were wanting to change it to be a little bit more...
ewrestlingnews.com
WATCH: WWE Releases Never-Before-Seen Roman Reigns Match
WWE has released a never-before-seen match featuring Baron Corbin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It’s a dark match from the February 28, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. This was noted as a thank you by WWE to its fans after reaching 92.5 million subscribers on...
