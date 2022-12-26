Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna To Leave WWE Over Contract Demand
On April 17, 2016, at the age of 46, Chyna died from an overdose of alcohol, combined with anxiety drugs, painkillers, and sleeping aid. Following her death, Chyna’s sister claimed that in 2001, the Ninth Wonder of the World was offered a new WWF contract with a minimum annual salary of $400,000 excluding merchandise sales and pay-per-view appearances. Chyna refused to sign on the dotted line and continued to demand an annual base salary of $1 million per year. While various stories of her departure have circulated over the years, the financial disagreement between WWF/WWE and Chyna is widely believed to be the reason behind her exit from Vince McMahon’s promotion.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura On The Great Muta Match: ‘It Would’ve Never Happened If Vince McMahon Was Still in Charge’
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “The New Year 2023” event on January 1st at Budokan Hall. While speaking to Yahoo Sports, Nakamura discussed the upcoming match and revealed that Vince McMahon initially declined his request to face Muta. However, things changed when McMahon resigned due to the hush money scandal.
ewrestlingnews.com
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend On Her Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair
The ex-boyfriend of WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, Jeff Dye, was recently a guest on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the show, Dye discussed Lynch’s real-life heat with Charlotte Flair. Here’s what he had to say on the subject:. “I...
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Wrestling Star Discusses Great Muta's Final Run
An IMPACT Wrestling star weighed in on the importance of the final run of Keiji Muto, AKA The Great Muta. Muto is close to wrapping up his legendary wrestling career. January 22, 2023, will be the final time Muto will wrestle as The Great Muta character at the "Great Muta Final Bye Bye" show, where he will team with AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin. Muto will have the last match of his career at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event inside the Tokyo Dome on February 21.
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
wrestletalk.com
NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW
Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince Russo Claims That The Bloodline Has Been Overexposed
Over the past two years, The Bloodline has firmly established themselves as one of the greatest factions in WWE history. Roman Reigns’ dominance & star power, the engaging family dynamic, and most recently the addition of Sami Zayn has ensured must-see television every single week. The fact that they...
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Hints at Major Plans During WWE RAW Appearance
Cody Rhodes made an appearance on WWE RAW this week in a segment that was inserted into the “The Absolute Best of 2022” broadcast. Rhodes discussed returning to make an “opportunity happen” and the “one thing” that “has to be done.”. Rhodes’ words...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross: “I Believe In 2023 That AEW Will Be In The House Show Business”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross talked about the possibility of AEW regularly doing house shows within the next year. Since launching in 2019, AEW has held one house show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. “I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Molly Holly Reflects On Her Hall Of Fame Speech
During her recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, former WWE competitor Molly Holly discussed her 2021 Hall of Fame speech and the time constraints for the inductees that were implemented last year. Holly said (courtesy of WrestlingInc.com):. “They were wanting to change it to be a little bit more...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Schiavone On Ricky Starks: ‘I Think The Company Believes In Him’
Tony Schiavone is a big fan of Ricky Starks and expects to see a lot more of him on television moving forward. During the latest edition of his “What Happened When” podcast, the AEW commentator commented on the future of Starks in All Elite Wrestling, his mic skills, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle: Triple H Loves Pro Wrestling Like It’s His Wife
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle discussed Triple H and praised his mind for the professional wrestling business, as well as who he’d like to compete against at WrestleMania if he could compete.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE And WCW Star Says Tony Khan Isn't Taking Good Advice On ROH
AEW owner Tony Khan appeared to have high hopes for securing a television deal for Ring of Honor after he announced last spring that he'd purchased the long-beloved wrestling promotion. But as the year went on, some members of the professional wrestling world grew critical of the deal and the prospects of Khan striking a deal to get ROH back on television. Earlier this month, Khan announced the relaunch of the brand's Honor Club streaming service – a move some outlets have labeled a "failure."
ewrestlingnews.com
JBL Wanted To Reference TNA’s Aces & Eights During Poker Segment On WWE RAW
On the December 5th episode of Monday Night RAW, John Bradshaw Layfield hosted the JBL Poker Invitational, featuring Superstars from the red brand. In the final moments of one game, Baron Corbin lined up a winning hand against Luke Gallows and Chad Gable before AJ Styles caught him cheating. Corbin and Styles began shoving each other, which eventually led to the six-man tag team match between The O.C. and Alpha Academy & Corbin.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Says This WWE HoFer Is A Great Human Being
The professional wrestling business is one filled with colorful characters, both in and out of the ring, with a wide range of personalities and gimmicks becoming part of the show. However, those colorful personalities can also lead to tension backstage when the cameras are not rolling. While some people in the business build up negative reputations, during the latest episode of his "ARN" podcast, Arn Anderson labeled WWE Hall Of Famer, Ron Simmons, a "great human being."
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Reveals Original Plans For Losing The ROH World Title To Claudio Castagnoli
At AEW Full Gear 2022, Chris Jericho successfully retained the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a Four-Way title defense. A month later at ROH Final Battle, Jericho lost the ROH World Title to Castagnoli, ending his reign at 80 days. While speaking on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Madusa On Charisma In Professional Wrestling, You Can’t Teach It
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Madusa discussed working as a producer for NWA and working alongside Billy Corgan, as well as setting benchmarks for talent and letting them make the rest of the magic in between.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Jacobs Discusses His Past Relationship With CM Punk & AEW Fallout
Jimmy Jacobs joined WWE’s creative team as a writer on April 1, 2015. Seven years later, on October 11, 2017, Jacobs was released from his WWE contract for posting a photo on social media with members of the Bullet Club during their invasion of Monday Night RAW. On Conrad...
ewrestlingnews.com
Corey Graves Praises Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes Match At Hell In A Cell, Calls It MOTY
Corey Graves is adamant on one thing – Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event was an instant classic – going as far as to call it his pick for Match of the Year. This is the match where Rhodes came in dealing with a torn pectoral muscle, which occurred just days earlier.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 12/28/22
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 876,000 viewers, down from the show last week that did 957,000. They drew a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.30. AEW Dynamite ranked #5 in the top 150 shows on cable for...
