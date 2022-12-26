Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna To Leave WWE Over Contract Demand
On April 17, 2016, at the age of 46, Chyna died from an overdose of alcohol, combined with anxiety drugs, painkillers, and sleeping aid. Following her death, Chyna’s sister claimed that in 2001, the Ninth Wonder of the World was offered a new WWF contract with a minimum annual salary of $400,000 excluding merchandise sales and pay-per-view appearances. Chyna refused to sign on the dotted line and continued to demand an annual base salary of $1 million per year. While various stories of her departure have circulated over the years, the financial disagreement between WWF/WWE and Chyna is widely believed to be the reason behind her exit from Vince McMahon’s promotion.
Dragon Lee signs with WWE, joining NXT in January
Lee announced the news during AAA's Noche de Campeones event on Wednesday.
ewrestlingnews.com
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend On Her Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair
The ex-boyfriend of WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, Jeff Dye, was recently a guest on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the show, Dye discussed Lynch’s real-life heat with Charlotte Flair. Here’s what he had to say on the subject:. “I...
wrestletalk.com
NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW
Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura On The Great Muta Match: ‘It Would’ve Never Happened If Vince McMahon Was Still in Charge’
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “The New Year 2023” event on January 1st at Budokan Hall. While speaking to Yahoo Sports, Nakamura discussed the upcoming match and revealed that Vince McMahon initially declined his request to face Muta. However, things changed when McMahon resigned due to the hush money scandal.
PWMania
Backstage News on AEW’s Dynamite Diamond Ring, MJF Expected at New Year’s Smash
This year’s AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale was won for the fourth time by AEW World Champion MJF, and there are big plans in the works for next year’s AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale. MJF won the first ring in 2019, and then again in 2020....
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Wrestles First Match Since Returning To WWE
For weeks WWE teased the return of Bray Wyatt leading up to the Extreme Rules premium live event, and he got a loud ovation from the fans in Philadelphia when he showed up to the Wells Fargo Center back in October. Wyatt has been back with WWE for months, but he has just been making appearances instead of wrestling matches.
Yardbarker
Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley return after missing WWE house show
Several WWE wrestlers who missed a December 26 house show in Columbus were able to make it to an event the following day in Atlanta. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins revealed on Monday that they would be unable to make that night's house show event due to their tour bus breaking down. Alexa Bliss and Bobby Lashley were also unable to make the show due to travel issues described as "a complete nightmare."
411mania.com
WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event
WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
PWMania
Backstage News on Dragon Lee Signing With WWE, His AEW’s Appearance Drawing Interest
Dragon Lee is the most recent major star to sign with WWE, as he announced the news during Wednesday night’s AAA Noche de Campeones. It turns out that prior to AEW featuring him on television without a contract, WWE was not considering signing Dragon Lee. Dave Meltzer discussed the...
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Hints at Major Plans During WWE RAW Appearance
Cody Rhodes made an appearance on WWE RAW this week in a segment that was inserted into the “The Absolute Best of 2022” broadcast. Rhodes discussed returning to make an “opportunity happen” and the “one thing” that “has to be done.”. Rhodes’ words...
wrestlinginc.com
Erick Rowan Comments On Bray Wyatt's WWE Storyline
Former WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt made his return at Extreme Rules in September, after being gone from the company since his release during summer 2021. Since returning to a massive reaction from the fans in attendance, Wyatt has introduced a character known as Uncle Howdy on "WWE SmackDown." Along with introducing this character, Wyatt has also entered a feud with fellow "SmackDown" star LA Knight. Former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan discussed tuning in to see Wyatt's return to the company, and recalled the last time he watched WWE programming.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Zelina Vega Gets A New Tattoo
Tattoo artist “JPTronWalker” took to Twitter today to announce that he’s doing some ink work on WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. The Orlando-based tattoo artist posted the following photo, captioning it with the following:. “Tattooing @ZelinaVegaWWE what a fun day, looking forward to the next session!”. Vega later...
411mania.com
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Columbus: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, More
WWE held a holiday tour live event in Columbus, Ohio on Monday featuring Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Headlines:. * Dexter Lumis def. The Miz. * Omos def. Mustafa Ali. * Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin. *...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Current Favorite To Win 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, as he had a lot to prove, not only to fans, but to himself. Rhodes ended up having a solid bout with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE after beating The Visionary. Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but is likely to return at the Royal Rumble next year. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match next year.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 12/28/22
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 876,000 viewers, down from the show last week that did 957,000. They drew a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.30. AEW Dynamite ranked #5 in the top 150 shows on cable for...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Unique New Match For Royal Rumble
WWE has announced the first-ever "pitch black match" for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. As per a video released on WWE's social media, "anything can happen" in the unique gimmick match, where all the lights will presumably be turned off as superstars wrestle in the ring. The promo video included shots of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and pictures of the crowd reacting to Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules. As such, one can presume the match will feature either Edge or Wyatt, both of whom are rumored to wrestle at Royal Rumble. In fact, WrestlingNews.Co reported last month that WWE's creative team had made a pitch for the unique "pitch black match" specifically for Wyatt.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Names AEW Star The Company Believes In
Tony Schiavone thinks AEW has a huge star on their hands. "I think you're going to see a lot more Ricky Starks in featured events," Schiavone said on an on demand episode of "What Happened When" on AdFreeShows. "I think the company believes in him." Schiavone went on to list...
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Reacts To WWE Signing Dragon Lee
On Wednesday night, Dragon Lee announced that he is headed to WWE. WWE would soon confirm that the Mexican luchador has indeed signed with the company, and would be going to NXT in January. Triple H has since taken to Twitter to react to Dragon Lee’s WWE signing. He hailed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Charlotte Flair Responds To Jade Cargill On Twitter
On January 5, 2022, Jade Cargill defeated Ruby Soho to become the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. The Jamaican wrestler has successfully defended the title 45 times to date and is yet to suffer her first loss in AEW. A Twitter user asked Cargill which non-AEW female wrestler she would like...
