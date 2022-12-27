Read full article on original website
Mary H Carpenter
3d ago
Your time is up…you are over the hill (45), get out the way for the younger one coming up. Don’t be greedy and want all the lime light. Get out the way.
Bill Sowder Sr.
3d ago
shut up you cry baby Brady please just go away hang it up like a coat. The best Cheater Of All Times.
Joey Ciaverelli
3d ago
why retire now you always been in a poker game now all in with all due respect no wife now you don't need too much down time because down time could get very expensive and just thinking about Sam and FTX on the back of your mind just out outlook how fast life can turn around Happy new year and make it a better one brady 😀
Related
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic
The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team
It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’ agent, Gregory Daniel, told... The post Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tom Brady After Derek Carr News
The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season might have an impact on Tom Brady. Las Vegas is reportedly considering moving on from Carr this offseason, meaning the team will be looking for a new quarterback. Brady, who is set to be a free agent, spent a significant chunk of his career working under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in New England.
CBS Sports
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum's Shocking Nick Saban Comments
No one has been a bigger fan of Nick Saban than Paul Finebaum over the years. However, the longtime SEC analyst let the 71-year-old Alabama head coach have it during a segment on ESPN's The Paul Finebaum Show this Friday morning. Finebaum said Saban the 2022 season was "probably ...
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: Patriots QB Mac Jones probably got fed up with Bengals DB Eli Apple
Travis Kelce thought Mac Jones dove at Eli Apple's knees in frustration. Jason Kelce said Jones' hit was dirty, but he's seen worse from the Pats' QB.
Kyle Van Noy’s unflattering comments about Bill Belichick might explain a lot
Kyle Van Noy had some positive things to say about Chargers coach Brandon Staley’s approach to player relationships, which stood out next to his comments about Bill Belichick.
Facepalm: Terrell Owens somehow inserted himself into Cowboys' atmosphere
Maybe it was the high-profile courtship of Odell Beckham Jr. that ultimately went nowhere. Maybe it was watching the previously-forgotten veteran T.Y. Hilton step in and be a highlight hero with his very first Cowboys catch. Maybe it’s simply seeing Dak Prescott put up big numbers en route to a postseason run and wanting in on the action.
Buccaneers Could Get Massive Boost Before Playoffs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch the playoffs this very week if they knock off the Carolina Panthers. Should they reach the postseason, they'll have a big boost waiting for them in the Wildcard Round. On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced that Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has been designated to...
Playing In Miami Vs. Dolphins Never Was Easy For Tom Brady’s Patriots
Oct. 19, 2003. Pro Player Stadium. With the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins tied late in regulation, Richard Seymour blocked a go-ahead field-goal attempt by Olindo Mare, sending the game to overtime. After Mare pushed another try wide left early in the extra session, Tom Brady uncorked an 82-yard, walk-off, game-winning touchdown pass to Troy Brown.
Tom Brady eyes another playoff
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has only missed the playoffs twice in his career as a starting quarterback. He can lead Tampa Bay to a third-consecutive postseason with a win over Carolina on Sunday.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still on concussion protocol and will miss Sunday's game
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Friday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will remain in the NFL's concussion protocol and miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
NBC Sports
Breer: Why it could make sense for Pats to sign Baker Mayfield
Should the New England Patriots bring in another quarterback to compete with Mac Jones next summer?. Jones impressed as a rookie, but the 2021 first-round draft pick has taken a step back in his sophomore campaign. While some of the blame can be placed on the questionable play-calling, it's tough to feel confident in Jones as the long-term solution heading into 2023.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Terrell Owens Speculation
Recent rumors suggest Terrell Owens is attempting an NFL comeback and wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys. However, it doesn't sound like Jerry Jones has any interest in making that happen. When asked about the recent Owens rumors on Friday, Jones shut them down with ease. “I’ve ...
How to watch (and enjoy) this year's College Football Playoff games
The NCAA College Football Playoff games are on -- and the two semifinal games on December 31 will determine the match-up for the College Football Playoff Championship game on January 9. Here's everything you need to know to enjoy this year's playoffs events.
