Mary H Carpenter
3d ago

Your time is up…you are over the hill (45), get out the way for the younger one coming up. Don’t be greedy and want all the lime light. Get out the way.

Reply(3)
22
Bill Sowder Sr.
3d ago

shut up you cry baby Brady please just go away hang it up like a coat. The best Cheater Of All Times.

Reply
8
Joey Ciaverelli
3d ago

why retire now you always been in a poker game now all in with all due respect no wife now you don't need too much down time because down time could get very expensive and just thinking about Sam and FTX on the back of your mind just out outlook how fast life can turn around Happy new year and make it a better one brady 😀

Reply
3
 

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team

It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’ agent, Gregory Daniel, told... The post Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tom Brady After Derek Carr News

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season might have an impact on Tom Brady. Las Vegas is reportedly considering moving on from Carr this offseason, meaning the team will be looking for a new quarterback. Brady, who is set to be a free agent, spent a significant chunk of his career working under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in New England.
CBS Sports

Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details

The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
The Spun

Buccaneers Could Get Massive Boost Before Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch the playoffs this very week if they knock off the Carolina Panthers. Should they reach the postseason, they'll have a big boost waiting for them in the Wildcard Round. On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced that Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has been designated to...
NESN

Playing In Miami Vs. Dolphins Never Was Easy For Tom Brady’s Patriots

Oct. 19, 2003. Pro Player Stadium. With the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins tied late in regulation, Richard Seymour blocked a go-ahead field-goal attempt by Olindo Mare, sending the game to overtime. After Mare pushed another try wide left early in the extra session, Tom Brady uncorked an 82-yard, walk-off, game-winning touchdown pass to Troy Brown.
NBC Sports

Breer: Why it could make sense for Pats to sign Baker Mayfield

Should the New England Patriots bring in another quarterback to compete with Mac Jones next summer?. Jones impressed as a rookie, but the 2021 first-round draft pick has taken a step back in his sophomore campaign. While some of the blame can be placed on the questionable play-calling, it's tough to feel confident in Jones as the long-term solution heading into 2023.
Athlon Sports

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Terrell Owens Speculation

Recent rumors suggest Terrell Owens is attempting an NFL comeback and wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys.  However, it doesn't sound like Jerry Jones has any interest in making that happen.  When asked about the recent Owens rumors on Friday, Jones shut them down with ease.  “I’ve ...
