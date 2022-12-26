Read full article on original website
Blues-Rock Behemoth Peter Parcek to Play Saratoga New Year’s Fest
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Almost every city and many towns across the country have unsung guitar heroes. In Nippertown they include the late Ernie Williams, Rhett Tyler, Joe Roy Jackson, Allen Payette, George Boone, and Matt Mirabile. The late Danny Kalb in New York was one. Each of these blues-rock/roots guitarists were or are as good as a host of million-selling superstars, but for one reason or another they haven’t broken through to the general consciousness. Peter Parcek from the Boston suburb of Malden is a prime example of just such an artist, and by some fortunate quirk of fate he happens to be playing the Saratoga New Year’s Fest at 9:30 p.m. at the City Center on Saturday night.
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Dec. 28, 2022)
“Wednesday Night Swing and Blues” with the Sheiks of Third Street @ The Linda, Albany. (7:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been an active...
Above Ground Podcast #185: I Am Above
This week we exit stage left from 2022 and look ahead to 2023. Wrapping up the holidays and the year with Episode 185. Staying above is our goal and there are many keys to maintaining the ability and strength to stay. Look back, but don’t move back. I am above, as are you. But, together we are stronger.
Proctors Theatre showing ‘Krampus’ Thursday
Proctors Theatre will be showing "Krampus" on Thursday at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online, for $9 general admission and $6 for seniors ages 62+, or for students with ID's.
Local band awarded top wedding professional in 2022
Local band, Funk Evolution, has been honored as one of the top 3% wedding professionals for 2022. WeddingWire and The Knot recognize Funk Evolution based off feedback they receive from past bridal clients in recent WeddingWire awards.
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer coming to Schenectady
One of the former drummers for Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to perform in Schenectady. The Artimus Pyle Band will be performing at Frog Alley Brewing on February 3.
Amsterdam looking for new Riverlink Cafe operator
The City of Amsterdam is looking for a vendor to operate the Riverlink Cafe and Boating Facility at Riverlink Park, located on the Mohawk River.
Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience Exhibit Is Coming To Albany
If you have a LEGO lover or two in your family, this is a can't miss event!. If you have kids, chances are they got LEGOS for Christmas. I know because my kids got some great LEGO gifts and when the kiddos dug into those new kits it was the only stretch of peace and quiet we had through the holiday weekend!
June Farms “Oh Tannen BaumFire” event Jan. 7-8
June Farms will be hosting its first annual "Oh Tannen BauemFire" event on January 7 and January 8, starting at 11 a.m. and running until 4 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased online.
Dew You Know? Classic 1980s Soda Commercial was Filmed on Lake George!
How many classic 1980s TV commercials do you remember?. We all remember Wendy's "Where's the Beef?" How about Pepsi's "The Choice of a New Generation," or Miller Lite's "Tastes Great!...Less Filling!" Decades have passed - and there are far too many to recall - but if you remember anything about...
Schenectady, Amsterdam to have soup events in January
Both Schenectady and Amsterdam are planning events involving soup in January. Amsterdam's annual SoupFest is back for its fifth year and the Schenectady Soup Stroll is back for its seventh year.
Saratoga Springs advises of New Years Eve fireworks
The Saratoga Springs Mayor's Office is advising citizens that fireworks will return on New Year's Eve as part of the city's New Year's Eve Celebration. The Mayor's Office expects the fireworks this year to be more visible to a larger portion of the city.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Capital Region
2023 is almost here! If you're looking for something to do to ring in the new year, here are some New Year's Eve events happening around the Capital Region.
New Year’s restaurant specials in the Capital Region
2023 is almost here! To ring in the new year, many restaurants around the Capital Region are offering special dinner, lunch, or brunch menus.
A Frontier Place: The Transformation of Colonial Albany, 1756-1763
As the Albany region became less isolated and more connected to wider colonial and imperial communities, it resulted in a blurring of cultures that was a hallmark of the ever-westward New York borderland. The Schenectady County Historical Society has announced a virtual program with Dr. Elizabeth George set for Thursday,...
Ice skating returns to town of Colonie
Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey has announced that the West Albany Pocket Park will be hosting an ice skating rink, for the first time in nearly 20 years. Skating at the park will be daily until dusk, weather permitting.
After 20 yrs in Slingerlands Location Popular Italian Restaurant Moving
A popular Italian restaurant that has been in a plaza in Slingerlands for twenty years will be relocating this upcoming spring. Italian Restaurant Has Been in this Plaza for 20 yrs. The Price Chopper Plaza in Slingerlands has been home to the original Bellini's Italian Eatery for twenty years and...
Food not Bombs of Albany hosting community dining
Food not Bombs of Albany will again be hosting community dining. Hot foods with the organization will be served every Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting on December 26.
Glenville’s Waters Edge Lighthouse to close New Year’s Eve
Waters Edge Lighthouse in Glenville is officially set to close after Saturday, December 31. This comes after the announcement that Max410 will be taking over the space.
