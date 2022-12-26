SARATOGA SPRINGS – Almost every city and many towns across the country have unsung guitar heroes. In Nippertown they include the late Ernie Williams, Rhett Tyler, Joe Roy Jackson, Allen Payette, George Boone, and Matt Mirabile. The late Danny Kalb in New York was one. Each of these blues-rock/roots guitarists were or are as good as a host of million-selling superstars, but for one reason or another they haven’t broken through to the general consciousness. Peter Parcek from the Boston suburb of Malden is a prime example of just such an artist, and by some fortunate quirk of fate he happens to be playing the Saratoga New Year’s Fest at 9:30 p.m. at the City Center on Saturday night.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO