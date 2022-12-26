ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

nippertown.com

Blues-Rock Behemoth Peter Parcek to Play Saratoga New Year’s Fest

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Almost every city and many towns across the country have unsung guitar heroes. In Nippertown they include the late Ernie Williams, Rhett Tyler, Joe Roy Jackson, Allen Payette, George Boone, and Matt Mirabile. The late Danny Kalb in New York was one. Each of these blues-rock/roots guitarists were or are as good as a host of million-selling superstars, but for one reason or another they haven’t broken through to the general consciousness. Peter Parcek from the Boston suburb of Malden is a prime example of just such an artist, and by some fortunate quirk of fate he happens to be playing the Saratoga New Year’s Fest at 9:30 p.m. at the City Center on Saturday night.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nippertown.com

Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Dec. 28, 2022)

“Wednesday Night Swing and Blues” with the Sheiks of Third Street @ The Linda, Albany. (7:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been an active...
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

Above Ground Podcast #185: I Am Above

This week we exit stage left from 2022 and look ahead to 2023. Wrapping up the holidays and the year with Episode 185. Staying above is our goal and there are many keys to maintaining the ability and strength to stay. Look back, but don’t move back. I am above, as are you. But, together we are stronger.
GLENVILLE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience Exhibit Is Coming To Albany

If you have a LEGO lover or two in your family, this is a can't miss event!. If you have kids, chances are they got LEGOS for Christmas. I know because my kids got some great LEGO gifts and when the kiddos dug into those new kits it was the only stretch of peace and quiet we had through the holiday weekend!
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

A Frontier Place: The Transformation of Colonial Albany, 1756-1763

As the Albany region became less isolated and more connected to wider colonial and imperial communities, it resulted in a blurring of cultures that was a hallmark of the ever-westward New York borderland. The Schenectady County Historical Society has announced a virtual program with Dr. Elizabeth George set for Thursday,...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ice skating returns to town of Colonie

Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey has announced that the West Albany Pocket Park will be hosting an ice skating rink, for the first time in nearly 20 years. Skating at the park will be daily until dusk, weather permitting.
COLONIE, NY

