Las Vegas, NV

Vegas PD Holiday Initiative yields results

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s 2022 Holiday Initiative numbers are in. Beginning the week of Thanksgiving, the department deployed officers throughout the valley to increase presence in high-traffic shopping areas to increase the response rate. Officers conducted 5,579 vehicle stops, 1,832 person stops,...
Road closure info for Las Vegas New Year’s Eve festivities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says more than 400,000 people are expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Sin City. Police on Tuesday held a news conference to provide info on road closures and prohibited items. According to LVMPD, with regard to road...
Driver injured after tractor-trailer overturns on US 95 near Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver was injured after a tractor-trailer overturned early Thursday morning on the northbound US 95 near Lee Canyon. According to Nevada State Police, the truck overturned at about 12:25 a.m. Authorities said traffic was able to get by on the right shoulder while crews...
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
Procession, memorial to be held Thursday for late Henderson fire engineer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire Department announced that a procession and a memorial will be held Thursday for late Engineer Clete Najeeb Dadian. At noon on Dec. 29, personnel from Henderson fire and police departments will escort Dadian’s remains from the Henderson Fire Training Center, 401 Parkson Road, to Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Buffalo

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex near Charleston Boulevard and Buffalo Drive Wednesday evening. No other details have been released at this time but police do expect to provide a briefing within the next hour. This is a developing story....
Man dies after Christmas Day house fire in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after a house fire on Christmas Day in Henderson, authorities say. A spokesperson for the city of Henderson says that the Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential house fire at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cattail Circle.
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home

