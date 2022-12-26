Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for BusinessJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
UFC Star SuspendedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: Benching Derek Carr was the right call for the RaidersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Craziest Nightlife in the World: Las VegasUjwal SharmaLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Vegas PD Holiday Initiative yields results
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s 2022 Holiday Initiative numbers are in. Beginning the week of Thanksgiving, the department deployed officers throughout the valley to increase presence in high-traffic shopping areas to increase the response rate. Officers conducted 5,579 vehicle stops, 1,832 person stops,...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County issues air quality advisory for smoke from New Year’s Eve fireworks
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued an air quality advisory for Saturday and Sunday due to upcoming fireworks. According to a news release, the advisory is for smoke and high levels of particulates that could occur from fireworks for New Year’s Eve.
Fox5 KVVU
Independent airline adding flights to help stranded passengers in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As major airlines scramble to rebook holiday travelers, some smaller companies are stepping up to help out thousands of stranded passengers in Las Vegas and across the country. “Our hearts go out to the people who are stuck right now. I think that no matter...
Fox5 KVVU
No flight or car rental? Stranded passengers get creative to get a ride
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of airline passengers across the country have been stranded without flights or car rentals, and are finding creative ways to get home and get a ride. Some have tried popular apps such as Uber and Lyft to get across state lines. Local rideshare drivers...
Fox5 KVVU
Road closure info for Las Vegas New Year’s Eve festivities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says more than 400,000 people are expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Sin City. Police on Tuesday held a news conference to provide info on road closures and prohibited items. According to LVMPD, with regard to road...
Fox5 KVVU
Driver injured after tractor-trailer overturns on US 95 near Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver was injured after a tractor-trailer overturned early Thursday morning on the northbound US 95 near Lee Canyon. According to Nevada State Police, the truck overturned at about 12:25 a.m. Authorities said traffic was able to get by on the right shoulder while crews...
Fox5 KVVU
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
Fox5 KVVU
Southwest Airlines flight attendants, pilot association speaks out about ‘flightmare’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Passengers have expressed their frustrations about flight delays and cancelations, and now Southwest Airlines flight attendants, and the pilot association is sharing what it has been like to work during these chaotic times. “We have had delays, we have had hiccups, we got stranded in...
Fox5 KVVU
Procession, memorial to be held Thursday for late Henderson fire engineer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire Department announced that a procession and a memorial will be held Thursday for late Engineer Clete Najeeb Dadian. At noon on Dec. 29, personnel from Henderson fire and police departments will escort Dadian’s remains from the Henderson Fire Training Center, 401 Parkson Road, to Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
Flights continue to be cancelled at Las Vegas airport amid Southwest Airlines scheduling issues
Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law. Las Vegas police look for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in southeast valley. Driver arrested after fleeing suspected DUI crash that left 2 dead in downtown Las Vegas. Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in...
Fox5 KVVU
Slow 911 response times prompt change in ambulance coverage in Clark County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When you dial 911 Clark County ambulances have just under 12 minutes to respond. The ambulance providers are contracted to meet that mark 90% of the time, but in a 17-month period, the two largest providers in the county have not, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Buffalo
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex near Charleston Boulevard and Buffalo Drive Wednesday evening. No other details have been released at this time but police do expect to provide a briefing within the next hour. This is a developing story....
Fox5 KVVU
2 jackpots totaling $503K hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino over holiday weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at the same Las Vegas Strip casino had a profitable holiday weekend after hitting large jackpots. According to Caesars Palace, one guest hit a jackpot for $400,000 while another guest got lucky with a jackpot worth $103,125. The two jackpots combined totaled $503,125.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say over 400K expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Sin City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says hundreds of thousands of revelers will once again ring in the new year in Sin City. During a news conference Tuesday, Las Vegas police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh says more than 400,000 people are expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve between downtown and on the Strip.
Fox5 KVVU
Helicopter makes hard landing at Boulder City Airport injuring 7 people on board
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City Fire Department responded to a hard landing of a tour helicopter at the Boulder City Airport late Tuesday afternoon. The chopper was returning from a routine trip to the Grand Canyon. First responders said one pilot and six passengers were on board. Boulder...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed after struck by vehicle near Las Vegas Boulevard, Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian near the Silver Nugget in North Las Vegas just after 3:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police said an elderly woman, believed to be in her 70s, was in the crosswalk in the 2100...
Fox5 KVVU
Man dies after Christmas Day house fire in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after a house fire on Christmas Day in Henderson, authorities say. A spokesperson for the city of Henderson says that the Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential house fire at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cattail Circle.
Fox5 KVVU
Family displaced, dog missing after North Las Vegas house fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Seven people have been displaced and a dog is a missing after a house fire in North Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Tabor and Adams Avenues. Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation, but family...
Fox5 KVVU
Guest turns $1.75 bet into $366K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property is ending the year on a high note after hitting a massive jackpot Wednesday. According to a news release, the guest, who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $1.75 bet into more than $366,000. The Venetian Resort...
Fox5 KVVU
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home
