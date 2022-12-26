Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
(Willmar MN-) Local officials are praising the work done by plow operators, law enforcement, ambulance crews and The Minnesota National Guard for helping rescue stranded motorists during that storm that hit Wednesday through Saturday. Kandiyohi County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Felt says during the peak of the storm Friday afternoon through Saturday morning they had to create "emergency convoys", led by plows, to be able to get to stranded motorists...
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
theloon.com
First off, I want this to be clear that I am not bringing down the USPS here. What they do on a day-to-day basis is 10x more grueling that what I do. I simply want to know if I am one of the only ones who is having issues getting my mail lately.
voiceofalexandria.com
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
I wish I would have known about this company about a week ago when I was looking for a gift for my wife. I ultimately did find her something for Christmas, but knowing about this Central Minnesota-based company that offers sauna rentals I think she would have preferred that over what she got. Rugged Wellness out of Avon rents out its saunas by the night and this is the PERFECT time of year for some sauna time.
MELROSE (WJON News) -- An Alexandria man was hurt in a crash near Melrose. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94 near Melrose. Troopers say 75-year-old Arthur Hortenbach's vehicle went off the road and struck the cable median barrier. He...
It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
fox9.com
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a suspect was arrested after burglarizing a home and leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said Wednesday officers responded to the Huntington Place Apartments on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North at 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on a report of a male who was breaking car windshields with a fire extinguisher.
fox9.com
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An attempted robbery of a McDonald’s in Waconia led police to recovering a "ghost gun" – one without a serial number that makes it hard for law enforcement to track, and often used to commit various crimes. According to police, on Dec....
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a man fatally shot himself after shooting at a Brooklyn Park police officer Wednesday evening.Shortly before 11 p.m., police officers responded to the 8700 block of Maplebrook Parkway North on the report of shots fired in the area. According to police, the first officer to arrive at the scene was fired upon and the squad car was struck by gunfire. The officer, who was not injured, took cover and called for backup, police said. Soon after, a 911 call from a nearby residence reported that the suspect had shot himself in a nearby driveway."Officers...
It is hard to wrap your head around what would motivate someone to do something so incredibly evil as to actually intentionally light someone on fire, but that is the case last week in Brooklyn Center Minnesota. his story as reported by Bring Me The News has lots of twists and turns with a lot of unanswered questions.
wearegreenbay.com
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Minnesota was sentenced on Wednesday after reaching a plea deal for his alleged involvement in stealing $43,000 worth of gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds in Kimberly back in March. Travis Burrell was sentenced on December 28 to...
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone had a very merry Christmas after winning some big money playing a lottery scratch-off game. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner for the game "Jumbo Bucks" on Friday. The ticket was sold at a HolidayStation Store in Little Falls. The game...
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
KARE
New London-Spicer’s Mike Dreier decided to become a foster father. Decades later he’s reaping unexpected benefits.
