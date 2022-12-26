Read full article on original website
I wish I would have known about this company about a week ago when I was looking for a gift for my wife. I ultimately did find her something for Christmas, but knowing about this Central Minnesota-based company that offers sauna rentals I think she would have preferred that over what she got. Rugged Wellness out of Avon rents out its saunas by the night and this is the PERFECT time of year for some sauna time.
