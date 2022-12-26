Read full article on original website
Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
State Farm Insurance claims piling up after winter storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The insurance claims have been pouring in at State Farm after last week’s snowstorm. “This is just the beginning. We still have several months to go and this is probably not going to be the last winter storm we see this year.” said spokesperson Heather Paul.
Springfield business owners prepare to implement minimum wage increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some workers across the state could see an increase in their pay next month. Illinois’ minimum wage goes up to $13 an hour for most workers starting Jan. 1. “Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” Jane Flanagan, the Director at the Illinois Department of Labor, […]
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
Prep Sports Recap: State Farm Holiday Classic, Pekin Tournament get underway
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The State Farm Holiday Classic got underway on Tuesday with games all over the Twin Cities. Normal Community boys lost to Bradley-Bourbonnais 48-44. Normal Community girls beat Wheaton Warrenville South 42-34. Morton girls beat Springfield 72-44. The Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament also tipped off Tuesday.
Part of I-55 temporarily closed due to crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of traffic on an interstate were closed midday Monday due to multiple accidents. Illinois State Police District 9 said troopers have closed I-55 between mile marker 83 and 85 near Divernon in Sangamon County because of several weather-related crashes. ISP announced all lanes were open less than an hour […]
Was A Stop at Wally’s As Fun As Buc-ee’s?
Last year I spotted a new place to stop on the way to Chicago and get off the road. Definitely, a tourist trap kind of place called Wally's on Interstate 55 in Pontiac, modeled after Buc-ee's. So does it live up to the hype?. Wally's bills itself as "Home of...
New Illinois law requires smoke detectors to have 10-year sealed battery
A new law takes effect at the start of the year that will require new smoke alarms being installed in homes to be the kind that includes a sealed 10-year battery. A public act passed in 2017 requires all homeowners to have a 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.
Downtown fire taxes SFD to the max
What is believed to be the largest building fire in Springfield since the Weaver Paint Factory fire in the 1970s taxed the resources of the Springfield Fire Dept. to the maximum. A General Fire Alarm came in at 445 am Saturday at the former Goodwill building on S. 11th St.
One injured in two-vehicle crash outside Sterling Middle school
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One individual was injured after a two-vehicle crash outside Sterling Middle School Tuesday. According to Peoria police, a dump truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash on Sterling Avenue. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. This...
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas day crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas day. According to a press release, 71-year-old Herbert Vance Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina, died from multiple blunt injuries caused during a single-vehicle crash.
Peoria woman charged with Drug-Induced Homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria woman arrested earlier in the month on charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, now also faces a charge of Drug-Induced Homicide. A Peoria County grand jury is charging Sharon Lucy, 58 with those counts after meeting Tuesday. The indictment accuses Lucy of delivering...
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (12/29/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The end of cash bail in Illinois is in question after a Kankakee County judge ruled the State General Assembly “improperly attempted to amend the Illinois Constitution” by ending the practice within the new SAFE-T Act, which is scheduled to go into effect this coming Sunday. In a lawsuit filed by nearly half (65) of the local County State Attorneys throughout Illinois, the judge’s ruling late last night was overall mixed. While ending the cash bail system was noted as unconstitutional, other parts were deemed okay. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has promised to appeal the ruling while many SAFE-T Act provisions are already set to take effect with the new year starting Sunday.
Grand jury charges Washington man with Attempted Murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Washington man faces a number of charges after an assault in Bartonville earlier in the month. A Peoria County grand jury Tuesday charged Austin Ricca, 27, with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Battery. The grand jury charges claim Ricca struck a family member...
Local gun dealer up in arms about proposed bill
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – An internet-based gun dealer in Sangamon County warns passage of a ban on military style assault weapons could put him out of business. “Effectively put us out of business or massively cripple us,” Ethan Manning told WAND News. “I’m really nervous that they’re going to pass this in the middle of the night down to the wire. Nobody will even know about it until the next morning or even weeks later for that matter.”
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Judge rules bail reform, pre-trial release provisions in Illinois' SAFE-T Act unconstitutional
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A judge ruled Wednesday night that parts of Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional. Judge Thomas Cunningham ruled in favor of the plaintiffs and held the Pre-Trial Fairness Act — specifically the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions — unconstitutional. According to Kane County prosecutors,...
Students out after pipe bursts at IWU, won’t be reimbursed for damage
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens at students at Illinois Wesleyan University will be relocated for the next semester after a water pipe broke on Christmas Eve. IWU in Bloomington has to now conduct repairs on the Gates-Fricke student apartments. This will affect 45 students who have to be relocated...
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
