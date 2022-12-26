Up to $700 tax rebates were received by residents from Illinois since September. The tax rebates include those for individual income tax and property tax, says KHQA. On September 12, the first round of tax rebates was issued to residents across the state of Illinois. Due to the Illinois Family Relief Plan, the state has approved of the one-time payments to be issued to the residents. The one-time payments include two different tax rebates: one for individual income tax and another for property tax. The deadline for submission of the required paperwork to qualify was announced last October 17. Tax rebates will be received only by those who have filed their 2021 state taxes through the IL-1040 form.

